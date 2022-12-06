South Africans couldn't contain their giggles and surprise after an influencer pulled a stunt by sneaking booze into a restaurant

@Shoun_B went to a food place to eat and was surprised when they didn't serve cocktails then, he hatched a plan

His followers were quite honest with themselves and said they would probably do the same thing

Some peeps really can't be without some booze to sip on, and one influencer exemplified that when he snuck in a whole bottle into a restaurant that didn't serve any.

Peeps applaud the creative thinking the gent showed when sneaking in some booze. Images: @Shoun_B/ Twitter

The objective was creative after @Shoun_B realized the restaurant he was visiting didn't solve cocktails, so this was the next best thing he could think of. The Twitter post made peeps across the app crack up because of its relatability of it.

It's that time of the year

The man may have hankered for a drink, but the bottle can also be seen as a calling card to the time of the year the country is in. December is the party month for South Africans, so @Shoun_B could be feeling a little festive... Or just thirsty for something a little stronger.

Peeps couldn't believe the man's audacity and laughed. See the comments below:

@nvmbnoam asked:

"If they don’t sell liquor… It’s it because it’s halal?"

@Ziyanda_ZC said:

"I love you so much yho bawo andkwazi nokwazi"

@somilacaba mentioned:

"LMAOOOO this is something I would do."

@theemakhumalo commented:

"Fortune favours the prepared "

@yamie_kwajola posted:

" Jonga plan B sorted."

@Mntanaka_Sylvia shared:

"You are my soul tribe ❤️"

@tumi_degrassi asked:

"You love your gin neh? "

@Mihlali__ said:

"I’m not mad at this "

