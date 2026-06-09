The Pretoria rugby giants were forced to respond after a shocking claim spread rapidly across social media platforms

Supporters were left confused as an emotional post alleging a tragedy involving a well-known match-day figure gained traction online

The incident has reignited concerns about the growing spread of misinformation and unverified stories in South African sport

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The Vodacom Bulls have released a statement after viral social media rumours falsely claimed that a beloved team mascot had died in a tragic accident on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

The post, which circulated widely on Facebook, alleged that a 27-year-old mascot performer affiliated with the Pretoria-based rugby franchise had passed away and left behind two young children.

However, the Vodacom Bulls have categorically denied the claims.

The club dismissed social media reports that one of its mascot performers had died in an accident, describing the allegations as completely false.

Communications manager Clinton van der Berg said the franchise was quick to shut down the rumours, responding with a brief "fake news" when asked about the circulating post.

According to Van der Berg, the Bulls are unaware of who created the false report but immediately contacted Facebook to have it removed. The social media platform subsequently removed the account responsible for sharing the claim.

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A search for the story on Facebook showed it was shared by a page called Supreme CARS, which posted:

"TRAGIC LOSS: A beloved mascot performer for the Vodacom Bulls, who brought joy to thousands, has tragically passed away at the age of 27 following a sudden accident, leaving behind two young children.

"This heartbreaking loss has left the entire Bulls community in deep mourning, as fans and the club come together to honour a dedicated performer who filled match days with energy, spirit and unforgettable moments."

Bulls urge fans to rely on official sources

The club also urged supporters to verify information through its official communication channels, stressing that unverified reports about players, coaches and other members of the Bulls family continue to spread online.

Van der Berg encouraged fans to rely on the team's official website and social media platforms for accurate updates, saying they remain the most reliable source of information regarding the franchise.

The incident serves as another reminder of how quickly misinformation can spread online, with fabricated stories often gaining traction before their accuracy is checked. Supporters have been advised to verify sensational claims through trusted sources before sharing them further.

Fake news continues to target South African sports figures

This is not the first time false information has gone viral in recent weeks. A Cape Town pastor recently made claims about Springboks star Damian Willemse based on a fake social media story.

South Africans strongly rejected the allegations and rallied behind Willemse, who is currently recovering from an injury sustained during a DHL Stormers training session.

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Briefly News previously reported that the family of a 16-year-old learner from Hoërskool Monument High School, Arthur Flemix, is pleading for financial assistance to help cover medical procedures after a career-threatening back injury.

Source: Briefly News