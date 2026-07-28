Advocate Andrea Johnson appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Tuesday, 28 July 2026

The former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head explained why she couldn't produce some documents

South Africans weighed in on Johnson's testimony, with many suggesting that she was trying to evade accountability

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Advocate Andrea Johnson explained to the Madlanga Commission that because she was no longer the IDAC head, she could not submit certain documents. Image: Central News

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that her resignation prevents her from retrieving outstanding documents the commission has requested from her.

Johnson, who asked to vacate her post on Sunday, 27 July 2026, had her request approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa the following day. She appeared before the Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, where the conduct of IDAC officials remains under scrutiny.

The Commissioners are probing some of the decisions made by IDAC in investigating senior members of Crime Intelligence, even when there was no justification or jurisdiction for them to do so. Johnson is also under scrutiny over allegations that she provided Major General Feroz Khan with sensitive information related to a matter he was accused of.

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Johnson cites resignation to justify missing documents

During her appearance before the Commission on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, Evidence Leader Advocate Mahlape Sello pressed Johnson on why references to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) were absent from the Section 27 affidavit before the commission, despite those references appearing in a separate version of the same affidavit.

In response, Johnson said her departure from the role had made it impossible to obtain the relevant documents through official channels.

"As of yesterday (Monday), I do not hold any official position; I am not the IDAC head Chair, out of respect for the commission as well. I made sure that we shared the presidential minute with the evidence leader, so that was very apparent and signed.

“So, it had then become difficult to procure the documents in the manner I would have,” she said.

Public reaction to Johnson's testimony

Johnson's testimony drew sharp commentary from members of the public, with many suggesting that she resigned just to avoid accountability.

Samkelo Samuel wrote:

"That was the initial plan of resigning."

Derek Stemmet said:

"How convenient. This one is trying to play Chess."

Qol'elifresh Markovinikorv Xolani-Mokabane commented:

"Defeating the ends of justice. She's going to dance."

Jokile V Jule added:

"She just extended her time at the Commission by trying to outsmart the system."

Steven Itumeleng wrote:

"She's hiding or protecting friends."

Thando Malinga agreed:

"She's protecting someone. That’s why she resigned immediately."

uMkhonto weSizwe Party questions Ramaphosa's acceptance of Johnson's resignation

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s swift acceptance of Advocate Andrea Johnson's resignation.

This pivotal moment has stirred significant public discourse, as many South Africans question whether her departure avoids necessary accountability.

Source: Briefly News