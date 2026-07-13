Advocate Andrea Johnson is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria after witnesses accused her of interfering in a criminal investigation

Witness O, Hawks Colonel Kobus Roelofse and Mark McLean alleged last week that Johnson shared a confidential complaint against suspended Major-General Feroz Khan with him

Roelofse warned that giving Khan access to the docket before his interview may have allowed him to tailor his version of events to match the complainant's statement

Advocate Andrea Johnson to appear before the Madlanga Commission. Images: @SABCNews/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday, days after multiple witnesses made serious allegations of misconduct against her.

The commission last week heard testimony from a Crime Intelligence source identified only as Witness O, retired Hawks Colonel Kobus Roelofse, and Hawks official Mark McLean. All three levelled accusations at Johnson, alleging she had interfered in a criminal investigation linked to suspended Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan.

The complaint at the Centre of the inquiry

The investigation in question stems from a complaint filed by Brigadier Leonora Phetle, a Crime Intelligence officer, who alleged she was intimidated and assaulted by Khan, her direct superior at the time.

Witness O told the commission that she had forwarded the confidential complaint to Johnson after Johnson allegedly asked former journalist Barry Bateman to obtain the document. Johnson is then said to have passed the complaint on to Khan himself.

Roelofse, who was formerly attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, told the commission that Khan received the contents of the criminal docket despite being the named suspect, and therefore having no lawful right to access it.

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Witness decribes the implication's of Khan's access

Roelofse described the implications of that access as deeply troubling. "In other words, General Khan prepared his statement with the benefit of the evidence against him. This was particularly concerning in this case because the complainant and the suspect worked at the same place and the suspect was the complainant's senior and direct superior," he told the commission.

The retired colonel further explained that allowing Khan to view the complaint before he was formally interviewed created an opportunity for him to shape his account to align with Phetle's statement, potentially undermining the integrity of the entire investigation.

Johnson's appearance before the commission will give her the opportunity to respond to those allegations directly.

Johnson fights bakc against GeneraL Mkhwanazi's utterances

Previously, Briefly News reported that Andrea Johnson strongly criticised comments made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he declared that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was "at war" and warned that "blood will flow." Johnson made the remarks during an interview days after arrest warrants were issued for Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and Major General Nozipho Madondo.

Source: Briefly News