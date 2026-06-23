IDAC head Andrea Johnson has criticised Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's "at war" and "blood will flow" remarks

Johnson questioned Mkhwanazi's appearance at the Brooklyn Police Station and revealed she had raised concerns about his comments

She also explained why planned arrests of two Crime Intelligence generals were halted, while noting the growing hostility towards IDAC

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (left) and Advocate Andrea Johnson (right). Images: @Patriot_S_A/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, has strongly criticised comments made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he declared that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was "at war" and warned that "blood will flow."

Johnson made the remarks during an interview with News24 on 22 June 2026, days after arrest warrants were issued for Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and Major General Nozipho Madondo.

IDAC head responds to Mkhwanazi's comments

The arrests were ultimately not carried out, prompting Mkhwanazi to address the media outside the Brooklyn Police Station, where he said certain strategies were being implemented.

According to Johnson, Mkhwanazi's comments had a devastating impact on IDAC staff, many of whom felt directly threatened by the language used. She questioned why the provincial commissioner was present at the police station in the first place and described his remarks as a serious threat to officials carrying out their duties.

Johnson revealed that she had requested National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi to engage acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane over the matter. She also criticised what she described as Mkhwanazi's attack on IDAC and cautioned against rhetoric that could deepen tensions within the country's criminal justice system.

"Why must blood flow? Ours? Why? What is it that we have done?" Johnson asked during the interview.

She said references to being "at war" and warnings of bloodshed left her fearing for her own safety and that of her staff. Johnson added that even death threats she received last year did not compare to the concern caused by the commissioner’s public comments.

"He is a man of power and uniform. He speaks in an official capacity. Who is going to ignore that call to war?" she said.

Despite the criticism and public scrutiny, Johnson insisted that IDAC remains committed to investigating corruption and state capture-related matters.

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Why the arrests were halted?

Johnson explained that arrest warrants for Khumalo and Madondo were obtained on 18 June 2026 following an investigation conducted in consultation with prosecutors. The two officers had been informed to present themselves at a police station.

However, she said new information emerged indicating that both officials were playing key roles in SAPS preparations for the anticipated 30 June mass action. In what she described as a decision taken in the national interest, IDAC chose not to execute the warrants at that stage.

Johnson said both officers were subsequently informed not to report to the station because the arrests would no longer proceed. Despite this, lawyers representing Khumalo and Mkhwanazi reportedly arrived at the station.

She further noted that Mkhwanazi was not a person of interest in the investigation and questioned why he appeared at the police station.

Johnson raises concerns over growing hostility

Johnson also spoke about what she described as an ongoing onslaught against IDAC, saying the backlash extended beyond politics.

"I think the public is being played and so public sentiment has changed, however the work will speak for itself," she said.

She admitted that the hostility directed at the anti-corruption unit had led her to consider recusing herself from Crime Intelligence-related matters. Johnson noted that her husband works within Crime Intelligence, although she stressed that they do not discuss work matters.

"I don't want the hard work of IDAC to ever be tainted by people's perception and so we have to look at how we deal with these matters," she said.

The comments come amid growing scrutiny of the failed arrest operation and rising tensions between senior figures within South Africa's law enforcement and anti-corruption structures.

Crime Intelligence Head Lt-General Dumisani Khumalo. Image: @MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Johnson grilled at Parliament's AdHoc Committee

Previously, Briefly News reported that Advocate Andrea Johnson’s testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee caused a stir online, after her husband’s name was brought up. Johnson testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system. Advocate Johnson was fielding questions from Parliamentarians when the talk returned to her husband, Junaid Johnson. Junaid, who now works in Crime Intelligence, previously worked in the now-disbanded Scorpions.

Source: Briefly News