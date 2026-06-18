GAUTENG – Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has claimed that there’s a war brewing, with many players involved.

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Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi weighed in on the summons issued by IDAC. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Provincial Commissioner made the comments outside the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria, where Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo was asked to present himself.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) summoned the Crime Intelligence Head to report to the station, reportedly adding that he needed to bring an overnight bag, suggesting that he would be arrested.

As the story developed, IDAC denied that any arrest had taken place, stating that General Khumalo was only summoned. His lawyer also claimed that IDAC was a no-show at the police station.

General Mkhwanazi weighs in on the situation

Speaking to the media outside the police station, General Mkhwanazi, who also leads a national crime-fighting project, said he had to see what was happening for himself.

He explained that they received information that IDAC had 48-hours to bring himself and General Khumalo to the cells. The KZN Police Commissioner claimed that IDAC panicked after receiving false information that its head was going to be arrested.

"Our intelligence says there was a panic that there were warrants of arrests for IDAC officials, and that's not true,” he said.

He then stated that there was a war brewing.

“We are facing a war. That’s all I can say. We are facing a war, and there are many players in this game," General Mkhwanazi told reporters.

Source: Briefly News