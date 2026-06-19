IDAC halted the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo over national security concerns

Khumalo and Major-General Madondo face fraud charges linked to security vetting issues, but the upcoming shutdown has paused his arrest

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi also commented on potential unrest surrounding Khumalo's legal situation after he was summoned to the police station

Dumisani Khumalo avoided arrest because of the upcoming shutdown. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ X and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG— The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) halted the planned arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo due to national security concerns over upcoming anti-immigrant protests. The decision came after IDAC learned Khumalo was deployed to the law enforcement team monitoring March and March demonstrations.

According to News24, Khumalo and Major-General Nozipho Madondo were instructed on Thursday to hand themselves over at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria. The pair face fraud charges over Madondo’s alleged lack of security vetting. IDAC head Andrea Johnson reportedly called off the arrest, stating that the country must come first because removing the Crime Intelligence chief ahead of the 30 June protest deadline could put the nation at risk.

IDAC halts Dumisani Khumalo's arrest

James Ndebele, the attorney representing Khumalo and Madondo, confirmed a magistrate had issued warrants of arrest. Ndebele said his clients were initially told to bring overnight bags but were later called by IDAC Chief Investigator Dylan Perumal, who stated senior management chose not to proceed. Despite this, Ndebele criticised IDAC officials for failing to attend the police station after giving the directive.

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The charges relate to a 2025 report by suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel, which flagged Madondo's lack of vetting as a national security risk. Khumalo and Madondo are also on trial with four other officers over the allegedly fraudulent appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele. IDAC only commented publicly to deny that Khumalo had been arrested. IDAC recently clarified the drama surrounding his arrest and confirmed that an arrest warrant for Khumalo was issued.

View the statement here:

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi speaks about Khumalo arrest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi weighed in on Khumalo's alleged arrest. Speaking outside of the police station, Mkhwanazi said that there was a war brewing after he and Khumalo were asked to present themselves at the police station.

Source: Briefly News