A viral video from Mayfair has sparked outrage after claims emerged that a group of Somalis told South Africans to leave the area because it belongs to them

Anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba has announced plans to march to the Johannesburg suburb in response to the allegations

The claims remain unverified, but tensions are rising online as calls grow for authorities to intervene and investigate the situation

Anti-illegal immigration group led by Phakel'umthakathi to march to Mayfair. Image: @ZaNewsFlash/X and @DADAWGG25/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - A video circulating on social media has sparked tensions in Johannesburg's Mayfair area after claims emerged that a group of Somali nationals told South Africans to leave the neighbourhood because it allegedly belongs to them.

The video, shared on X by social media user @DrCamModisane on 19 June 2026, appears to show a group of people overturning a vehicle and setting fires in the streets of Mayfair.

Videos show Somalis allegedly revolting in Mayfair

The footage has attracted widespread attention online, with many multiple accounts sharing clips of a group attacking people in the streets. Another one shows a man attacking a car that is said to belong to a security company. Other reports allege that a group of foreign nationals, reportedly mostly of Somali origin, had declared Mayfair a "no-go area" for black Christian South African and that they must "go back to Soweto."

According to journalist Sihle Mavuso, anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba has since announced that activists will march to Mayfair following the allegations. According to Ndabandaba, the planned action is in response to reports that South Africans were told they were not welcome in the area.

At this stage, authorities have not publicly confirmed the allegations that residents were told to leave the area, nor have they verified the claims circulating on social media.

The situation continues to develop as South Africans await further information from law enforcement and local authorities.

See video here:

Malawians clash with SAPS in Durban

In related news, Malawian nationals who had been camping at the Sherwood Centre in Durban were moved following clashes with the South African Police Service (SAPS). The confrontation reportedly took place outside Sherwood Hall on 17 June 2026, prompting authorities to relocate the group to the old Durban drive-in site, which has been designated as a temporary holding centre for two weeks.

Journalist Dasen Thathiah reported that at least 19 buses carrying more than 1,400 Malawian nationals have already been repatriated, while vetting continues outside the hall. A virtual court has also been established to speed up deportation processes, as the Malawian government has appealed for international financial assistance to support the ongoing repatriation efforts.

Phakelumthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu leading a march. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Foreign nationals angry at Ngizwe Mchunu

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans were left divided online about the scenes that unfolded outside Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban on Monday, 15 June 2026. Tensions threatened to boil over after Malawian nationals, who have been camping at the ground for over a week, grew angry at the sight of Ngizwe Mchunu and members of March and March.Mchunu, as well as March and March, have been calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country, giving them until 30 June 2026 to depart.

Source: Briefly News