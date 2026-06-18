DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL– The government has intervened in relocating Malawian refugees who fled to Sherwood Hall following tensions between foreign nationals and locals.

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Malawians were taken to a different part of Durban. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Dasen Thathiah posted a video on his @DasenThathiah X account on 18 June 2026. The government's move came after Malawians clashed with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) outside Sherwood Hall on 17 June. Thathiah reported that Malawians have been moved to the old Durban drive-in site which has been set up as a temporary centre for two weeks. The eThekwini Municipality said the process will be handled with care.

Malawians outside community hall

At least 19 buses carrying more than 1,400 Malawians have been repatriated as the number of Malawians continue to be vetted outside of the Hall. A virtual court has been established to fast track the process of deportation. The Malawian government recently pleaded with the international community and donors to assist financially with the repatriation process.

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South Africans comment

Netizens shared their views on the recent developments.

Neal said:

“Great relief for the Sherwood and Sydenham residents. Hopefully these Malawians will take the protest lessons learned and apply this for good change in their country.”

Yolanda said:

“I liked the question on how much this has cost taxpayers. As usual, they are running away with answers.”

TT said:

“Government really squandered an opportunity to save our resources and chose to expose Malawi's incompetence.”

Shepherd Bushiri offers buses

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shepherd Bushiri donated transportation to the Malawian government. This was after the government called for aid in repatriating its citizens.

Source: Briefly News