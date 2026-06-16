The Malawian government has appealed for donations to support a large-scale repatriation effort involving thousands of its citizens currently in South Africa

An estimated 10,000 Malawians are believed to be affected, with thousands reportedly gathered in temporary camps in Durban while awaiting transport home

Authorities say coordination efforts are underway, including transport arrangements and reception facilities, as part of a national humanitarian response to bring citizens back safely

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Malawi governement asks for donations. Images: Jonathan Brady and Rajest Jantilal

Source: Twitter

MALAWI - The government of Malawi has called for urgent donations to support the repatriation of an estimated 10,000 Malawian nationals currently in South Africa who wish to return home.

According to a recent count, around 4,200 people are currently camped in an open field in Durban, while others are staying at a refugee centre in the city’s CBD as they wait for transport home.

Government gives update on repatriation efforts

In a statement released on 16 June 2026, the government said that as of 13 June, about 10,000 Malawians were experiencing distress in South Africa..

The Malawian government said it has already deployed a task team in South Africa to assist with registration, verification, protection, and repatriation processes. It also confirmed that the first group of returnees was successfully transported on 9 June 2026.

Authorities said they are working with transport operators to move affected nationals from shelters and communities across South Africa. They are also preparing reception and processing facilities at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, which will provide temporary shelter, protection services, and onward transport to returnees’ home areas.

“Government is resolute in its commitment to bring home every Malawian who wishes to return from South Africa,” the statement read.'

See the statement here:

Plea for donations

The government also appealed to development partners, private companies, humanitarian organisations, and well-wishers to support the effort, describing it as a national humanitarian mission.

Officials added that all donations and assistance will be managed with transparency and accountability, and used strictly for repatriation efforts.

“Together we can ensure that affected Malawians return home safely with dignity and hope for a fresh start,” the statement said.

Malawian government began repatriation efforts

The government in Malawi had announced that it would begin repatriating citizens on June 3, hever over a week lateer, thousands of Malawian nationals were still stranded in Durban wating for buses to arrive. The official communique dated 2 June 2026 confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was establishing operational frameworks to assist individuals who formally requested assistance to relocate back home. They further said diplomatic talks were initiated between Lilongwe and Pretoria to address the ongoing hostilities.

Thousands of Malawians wait for repatriation. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Malawian man says he will return to SA after repatriation

Briefly News also reported that one of the Malawians who relocated to Sherwood Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said he would return after the 30 June shutdown which March and March organised. The man was being interviewed when he said that the would be back, and they’re waiting for 10 months to give South Africans the chance to fix the country. He further said he will return with the proper documents as they have seen what the problem is.

Source: Briefly News