A photo of Seputla Sebogodi's tombstone at Silicon Cemetery in Polokwane circulated on X after his burial on 25 July 2026

The late actor, who died on 15 July 2026 at age 63, was buried after days of public disagreement over who should conduct the funeral

Despite the tension leading up to the ceremony, both the family and Seputla's children attended the funeral without major incident

An image of Seputla Sebogodi’s grave sparked reactions. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

A photo of the late Seputla Sebogodi's tombstone has been making the rounds on X, offering South Africans a final, dignified look at where the beloved actor was laid to rest. The image, shared by X user @joy_zelda, showed a striking tombstone bearing the name "SEBOGODI SEPUTLA" and the date 25 July 2026, engraved by Lebowa Funerals.

Seputla, widely celebrated for his contribution to South African television and film, passed away on 15 July 2026 at the age of 63. His death followed complications linked to diabetes.

Seputla Sebogodi's family battles over his remains

In the days leading up to the burial, the public watched closely as disagreements emerged over how and where Seputla would be laid to rest. The family had expressed a wish for him to be buried at Makgopeng Cemetery, beside their late mother. However, the funeral ultimately took place at Silicon Cemetery in Polokwane on Saturday, 25 July 2026.

Despite the uncertainty that had gripped Mzansi in the build-up, the ceremony went ahead without any major disruptions. Both the family and Seputla's children were present to bid farewell to the man who had left a lasting mark on South African screens.

Mzansi reacts to photo of Seputla Sebogodi's tombstone

The image of the tombstone, captioned: "Seputla Sebogodi Beautiful tombstone by Lebowa Funerals," prompted an outpouring of emotion from South Africans online.

See the tombstone post that is moving Mzansi below:

@MulaloRambau2 wrote:

"🕊️🕊️🕊️ May his soul rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️"

@MzacaSandiso said:

"What a dignified funeral."

@_Hlabirwa commented:

"The wife must do the right thing, court order"

@MadunaBrian simply shared:

"💔"

Mzansi reacted to a picture of Seputla Sebogodi's resting place. Image: bongani_masibe

Source: Instagram

Photo of Seputla Sebogodi’s casket sparks debate

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a photo of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi's casket at his funeral in Polokwane sparked a price debate.

The post drew sharp reactions from Mzansi, with opinions split between defending the family's choice and questioning the burial arrangements.

Source: Briefly News