Legendary South African actor Seputla Sebogodi passed away on 15 July 2026 due to diabetes complications

His family claims his wife of six months was never introduced to them, and they have no idea who she is

Sebogodi's heartbroken big sister Mary broke down at a family meeting called to resolve the bitter burial row

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Seputla Sebogodi's family in a burial dispute. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

The family of celebrated South African actor Seputla Sebogodi is at the centre of a painful burial dispute after being denied access to view his body, with relatives claiming they were blindsided by his wife of just six months.

Sebogodi, beloved by Mzansi audiences for decades of work on local television, died on the evening of Wednesday, 15 July 2026, after suffering complications from diabetes. He was mourned widely across the country. But grief quickly gave way to conflict when family members say they could not even get close to his remains.

Family says they never met Seputla Sebogodi's wife

At a family meeting held on Thursday, 16 July 2026, Sebogodi's relatives made a startling claim: the woman he reportedly married in the final months of his life had never been introduced to any of them. According to those present, no one in the family knew who she was or had any prior knowledge of the union.

His elder sister Mary was visibly overcome with emotion at the gathering, breaking down as the family tried to make sense of the situation. The scene, captured on video, has since sparked an outpouring of grief and frustration from South Africans who followed the actor's career.

Seputla Sebogodi's family locked in bitter burial dispute

Beyond the identity dispute, the family says the most painful blow has been being blocked from viewing Sebogodi's body. Relatives allege that access has been withheld, leaving them unable to carry out the customary and deeply personal rituals that are part of mourning in many South African cultures.

The dispute has also extended to the question of where the actor will be laid to rest. The family has expressed their wish for Sebogodi to be buried at Makgopeng Cemetery, while his wife is reportedly pushing for Silicon Cemetery as the final resting place.

Watch the family drama unfold in the news report from Daily Sun.

Seputla Sebogodi's loved ones are locked in a burial wrangle. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

Seputla Sebogodi's friend recalls actor's last days

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that actor and director Mandisi Sindo recalled Seputla Sebogodi's final moments before his death.

Sindo shared the details in a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Source: Briefly News