A viral clip shared by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has sparked debate online after a foreign national woman, during an interview, allegedly made threatening remarks directed at Ngizwe Mchunu

The interview took place as authorities managed a large gathering of foreign nationals awaiting repatriation, with emotions running high at the scene

The footage has since drawn strong reactions on social media amid heightened tensions surrounding the issue of immigration

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Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (left) and Malawians camped out in Durban (right). Images: @IsePhara/X and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN – March and March leader and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has reacted in shock to a viral video showing a foreign national woman threatening to kill Ngizwe Mchunu.

This allegedly occurred when Ngizwe Mchunu arrived at tense scenes outside Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban, where Malawian foreign nationals were awaiting repatriation.

Woman threatens Mchunu in viral clip

The clip, which was shared on Ngobese-Zuma’s X account, shows the woman blaming Mchunu for rising anti-illegal immigration sentiment and the ongoing deportation of foreign nationals from South Africa.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday, 15 June 2026, when tensions escalated outside Sherwood Hall grounds where Malawian nationals had been camping for over a week awaiting transportation back to their home country.

"What does he want here? We will kill him here," she said

Responding to the video, Ngobese-Zuma questioned the how a person in the country illegally can so boldly make such claims on camera.

"Very nice country where foreigners can say on TV that they will kill a South African."

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Malawian nationals express frustrations while waiting for repatriation

According to reports from the scene, emotions flared when members of the March and March movement, along with Ngizwe Mchunu, arrived as the first buses began collecting Malawian nationals for repatriation.

It is alleged that over 4,200 Malawian nationals had gathered in the area under difficult conditions while awaiting processing and transport arrangements. Some individuals at the site expressed frustration, saying they felt unsafe and feared tensions in the communities where they had been staying.

The situation became volatile when some members of the crowd reportedly became agitated upon seeing Mchunu, with security officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS) stepping in to prevent possible clashes.

Witnesses said a group of foreign nationals, some carrying sticks, expressed that while they were willing to return home, they did not want Mchunu present, viewing his arrival as provocative.

Authorities managed to restore order and continue with the repatriation process without further escalation. The incident has since sparked heated debate online about immigration tensions and public safety during deportation operations.

Zama Zamas threaten Jacinta Ngobese- Zuma

In related news, underground illegal miners, popularly known as Zama Zamas, officially declared war on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's controversial March and March movement. Breaking years of silence, the undocumented miners dropped explosive video footage directly daring the activist group and warning of blood on the streets if anyone tries to forcefully deport them. The miners issued a stern warning, stating that things would end incredibly badly for the anti-illegal immigration activists if they dared to challenge them on the ground.

Activist Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Ngobese- Zuma gives June 30 orders

Briefly News also reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma rallied supporters and said the country will be shut down on 30 June. She said that protesters must not loot or attack anyone because the minute any violence breaks out, the international community will accuse South Africans of using anti-illegal immigration rhetoric to commit crime. She said that the battle is against illegal immigration and its impact on the community.

Source: Briefly News