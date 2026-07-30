A candid video of Loyiso Bala sharing a sweet moment with his daughter sent Mzansi into a frenzy

Fans could not believe how much the musician's little girl has grown since they last saw her

The heartwarming clip sparked a wave of emotional reactions from parents and fans alike

Loyiso Bala and his daughter have gone viral. Image: Loyisobala

Source: Instagram

A short video clip of South African musician Loyiso Bala crouched down to meet his daughter at eye level has stopped Mzansi in its tracks. The footage, filmed outdoors at their family home, captures a quiet, tender exchange between the two, and it has left fans completely emotional.

The video was shared on X and quickly went viral, with many people struck by just one thing: how much Bala's little girl has grown. Bala, known for his smooth vocals and long career in the South African music industry, recently trended after sharing a beautiful picture with his wife, Jen Bala and their three daughters.

The moment in the clip drew praise not only for the obvious closeness between father and daughter, but also as a broader reminder of the value of present, engaged fatherhood. Watch the cute video that has Mzansi talking.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi responds to sweet viral video

The responses came pouring in, and they ranged from pure joy to genuinely moving reflections on parenthood.

@chiefofstaffZA wrote: "This is a sweet moment between a father and daughter. Unfortunately, many guys won't experience this because they run away from responsibilities, only to end up being a stepfather to someone else's daughter who won't give them that same bond."

@vigilanceblues said: "He really did a good job on raising his princess 😊."

@Reginah_Thage simply noted: "She has grown."

@nonz_nonie echoed the sentiment: "She's a big girl now, haybo. They really grow so fast. 🤩"

Loyiso Bala shared a beautiful moment with his daughter. Image: loyisobala

Source: Instagram

@sthedoingtingss kept it short and sweet: "Growth is beautiful."

@IrisJulianne added: "So cute 🥰🥺."

@ArnoldKhaz97800 summed up what everyone was feeling: "They grow up so fast."

Bala siblings steal hearts

In more Bala news, from Briefly News, the Bala siblings posed together at an event, in an image captured by their friend. It showed Loyiso, Phelo, and their siblings in coordinated black-and-white outfits

Fans immediately noted the family's uncanny similarity, sparking a wave of comments on their shared features.

Source: Briefly News