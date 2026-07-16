An X user shared a sweet photo of singer Loyiso Bala with his wife Jennifer and their three daughters, sparking warm reactions online

Fans gushed over how much the Bala children resemble their famous dad, with many noting the strong family resemblance

The post also reignited nostalgia for the beloved Bala family reality show, with followers saying they miss seeing the family on screen

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Loyiso Bala showed off his cute wife and daughters. Image: loyisobala

Source: Instagram

A heartwarming family snapshot of singer Loyiso Bala has set Mzansi's timeline alight, with fans falling head over heels for his picture-perfect family. The photo, shared by X user T. (@__T_touch) on Thursday, 16 July 2026, captured Loyiso alongside his wife Jennifer and their three daughters, Kenzie, Tori Liyana, and little Jody Bala.

The post, captioned simply "Loyiso with his beautiful family ❤️", quickly drew attention from fans who couldn't get enough of the wholesome moment.

See the post that melted Mzansi's hearts below:

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Loyiso, one of South Africa's most celebrated vocalists and a member of the iconic Bala Brothers, has long kept his personal life relatively private. Seeing him surrounded by his daughters in such a candid setting clearly struck a chord with followers, who flooded the comments with love.

The striking family resemblance between Loyiso and his girls was a major talking point, with several users pointing out just how much the children take after their father.

SA reacts after Loyiso Bala shows off his cute family

The image quickly drew warm and playful responses from fans across the platform.

Here's what people had to say:

@Pablo1K10 highlighted:

"Their kids are just a good combination of both of them☺️❤️"

@Ephraim_Snr declared:

"No DNA needed here."

@Leratomdk7 remarked:

"They all look like him."

@Cee_Ntimbi said:

"Zwai must not see this post🤡"

@Bangs1520 shared:

"I miss the Bala family show"

@Aunty83225B gushed:

"Wow..he is a girl dad 😻"

Loyiso Bala showed off his cute family. Image: loyisobala

Source: Instagram

Loyiso Bala announces exit from SABC

The photo of Loyiso Bala with his family comes days after he topped the trending charts following his formal announcement that he was stepping down from his role as Business Manager for Umhlobo Wenene and Tru FM, as reported by Briefly News.

Having directed a pair of the Eastern Cape's biggest radio stations, Loyiso Bala shared a statement on his official Instagram page on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News