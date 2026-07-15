A short video of Khanyi Mbau rocking her natural short hair went viral on X, stunning fans who rarely see her without a wig

Verified X user Norma Kay shared the 13-second clip on 14 July 2026, which racked up over 134K views

Mzansi flooded the comments with reactions, from complimenting her dimples to cracking jokes about the Princess of Dubai

Khanyi Mbau stunned the public with her natural hair. Photos: @Khanyi Mbau

Source: Facebook

Fans were left stunned after Khanyi Mbau showed off her fashion at the Durban July. But now a new video of Khanyi with natural short hair made the rounds on X, with many admitting they had never quite seen her like this before.

Khanyi Mbau's natural hair

Kanyi Mbau (40), one of South Africa's most recognisable media personalities and actresses, is almost always seen in wigs and elaborate hair pieces, making the 13-second glimpse of her natural hair a genuinely rare sighting for fans.

The clip, posted by verified user Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) on 14 July 2026, was captioned:

"The shock. Khanyi Mbau looks really good with her natural short hair. It suits her perfectly."

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi's natural look

The comment section quickly filled up with a mix of compliments, humour, and a few sharp observations. Here is what people had to say:

@Matuyaduna cracked:

"Princess of Dubai will make you cut your hair 😂"

@Mbals was equally impressed:

"Oh hay! I have no words, indeed it's suit her"

@Said What I Said had a slightly different take:

"She'd look better with dark brown eyebrows that black liquid eyeliner looks horrendous 🤢"

@magatsheni kept it simple:

"Short hair looks good on her 🔥🔥🔥"

@Tau e Tshehadi gushed:

"She's a pretty girl uKhanyi. Look at the dimples 😍"

Whether it's the natural hair, the dimples, or just the refreshing change from her usual glamorous look, it's clear Mzansi had a lot of feelings about this rare, unfiltered moment from Khanyi Mbau.

Khanyi Mbau with her natural hair. Photos: @KayNorma

Source: Twitter

Kanyi's cosmetic surgery

Briefly News shared the tea about Khanyi Mbau's viral makeup video, which sparked widespread discussions regarding her cosmetic surgery journey.

Fans of the media personality have expressed their admiration for her current appearance while also raising concerns about the potential for further enhancements.

As the debate continues, many are left wondering whether Khanyi has reached a point of satisfaction with her look or if she will succumb to the pressures of cosmetic improvements. The conversation on social media remains heated, revealing the complexities of beauty standards and personal choices.

Source: Briefly News