A South African woman filmed herself trying KFC's vanilla iced matcha drink in a casual car-based taste test

She rated the unexpected fast-food drink a 9 out of 10, calling it nice and expressing surprise that KFC even sold it

South Africans in the comments could not believe KFC was serving matcha, with many joking about what the chain might do next

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A South African woman gave KFC's vanilla iced matcha drink an unexpected seal of approval. TikToker @noluthandojay2 posted the taste-test video on 14 July 2026, and it quickly spread across the platform as viewers could not believe the fast-food chain was selling matcha of all things.

A woman tasted KFC's matcha drink in a video. Image: @noluthandojay2

Source: TikTok

Sitting in a parked car, the young woman held up a KFC cup with a distinctive red lid and the Colonel Sanders logo, the words "KFC iced matcha!" appearing on screen throughout. She sampled it through a straw, looked genuinely surprised, and gave it a solid 9 out of 10, simply saying it was nice.

The TikTok video by @noluthandojay2 hit a nerve because the combination felt so unexpected. KFC and matcha are not exactly a pairing most people would put together, and that novelty is exactly what sent viewers rushing to the comments. Watch the taste test that left South Africa talking in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to KFC's matcha moment

South Africans in the comments on @noluthandojay2's TikTok had a lot to say:

@Coco said:

"Knowing my KFC in the area, they might give us Moringa shm 😭😭😭😭"

@Her Rainbow💗 wrote:

"KFC board members agree to anything but TOOTHPICKS 😔"

@Nokwazi M joked:

"Knowing KFC, they can give us vanilla ice cream blended with spinach 🤞🏾"

@Reabetswe Sathekge said:

"I'm sure ke cream soda 😭✋🏼"

@Keeks💋 asked:

"You're sure it's not Moringa? 😭"

@Suully reacted:

"Aiibo let me run there 😭"

@harley.💎 summed it up:

"Matcha, KFC? It don't feel right 😭😭"

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Source: Briefly News