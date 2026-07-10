A UK woman visited Johannesburg's famous Kwa Mai Mai outdoor market and documented the experience in a viral Instagram reel

The vlog captured sizzling grilled meat, open fires, and a cold Savanna cider, giving viewers an authentic taste of Joburg street food culture

South Africans flooded the comments with nostalgia and pride for one of the city's most beloved local spots

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A UK-based content creator known as @lalahassan_ took her followers on a flavour-packed outing to Kwa Mai Mai. She visited Johannesburg's beloved under-the-bridge street food market in a reel posted on 9 July 2026.

A lady from the UK visited Kwamaimai in a video. Image: @lalahassan_.

Source: Instagram

The vlog-style video showed her navigating a bustling open-air scene filled with vendors and open fires. At the centre of the visit was a plate of freshly grilled boerewors and steak, served with sliced tomatoes, onions, chopped chilli and a rich orange sauce. For many South Africans watching, it was an instant flashback to winter braai days and weekend market visits.

Kwa Mai Mai impresses UK lady

Kwa Mai Mai has long been a go-to spot for authentic South African street food, particularly known for its grilled meat. The informal atmosphere that draws both locals and curious visitors. Tucked beneath a bridge in the Joburg city centre, it offers a glimpse into everyday township food culture that no restaurant can quite replicate.

For the creator, the market seemed to deliver exactly that kind of unfiltered, real experience, the sort that makes for an amazing meal. Watch the Kwa Mai Mai vlog that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi reacts to the Kwa Mai Mai visit

South Africans in the comments could not hide their feelings. Read the comments below:

@nolwazimhlanga wrote:

"😢I miss home"

@hadylicious said:

"Best meat 🥩"

@nqobile.sbongile.ndlovu added:

"You shouldn't have left me 😭😭😭"

@zee_6752 laughed:

"You are drinking Savanna 😂"

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Source: Briefly News