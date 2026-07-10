A group of KZN women documented a budget day trip to Maputo, Mozambique, showing the trip costs as little as R950 from Manguzi

The women were seen dining, relaxing at a beachfront lounge and exploring the city despite safety warnings from viewers

South Africans online were divided, with some urging travellers to stay home and others celebrating the affordable getaway

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A group of KwaZulu-Natal women turned heads online after sharing a TikTok video of their day trip to Maputo, Mozambique, at a time when tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals have been running high.

KZN women's Mozambique trip sparked a debate. Image: @andiswamakhubedkmktravel

Source: TikTok

Posted on 21 June 2026, the video laid out a budget breakdown for the cross-border escape. According to on-screen text in the clip, travellers departing from Manguzi pay as little as R950 for the trip, compared to R1,500 from Richards Bay or Hluhluwe.

Mozambique trip costs less than R1k

The girls' trip painted a breezy, aspirational picture of the outing. The women were spotted sipping wine at a restaurant, lounging at a Corona-branded beachfront spot and soaking up the Mozambican atmosphere. One clip showed a woman raising a bottle of Savanna cider outside a colourful building advertising DSTV Mozambique, while another ended with a woman in an elegant cream dress stepping out of a white shuttle van at dusk.

The video by @andiswamakhubedkmktravel resonated widely because it offered something many South Africans are actively looking for: proof that an international getaway does not have to be expensive. Watch the Maputo day trip that got South Africans talking:

Mzansi Divided Over the Timing

The trip sparked strong reactions, with several viewers urging the women to reconsider the destination given the current climate. Despite the pushback, the video continued to gain traction, striking a chord with budget-conscious travellers who see Mozambique as an affordable and accessible escape right on South Africa's doorstep. Read the comments below:

@Mangie warned:

"Guys you are risking your life."

@Khulumanathi added:

"Very bad decision, better ssfe than sorry."

@Thwishla pleaded:

"Nibe safe guys please."

@user6402312502716 took a firmer stance:

"Guys, let us forget about trip to Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi etc for now. Durban, Cape Town is good for us please."

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Source: Briefly News