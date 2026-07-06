A South African TikToker known as LeratoInam relocated to Nigeria with her Nigerian husband and their child amid anti-migrant protests in South Africa

She said she made the move to keep her family together, and her husband did not believe she would actually leave until she did

The story sparked a wide debate online, with many Nigerians and South Africans sharing strong views on marriage, culture and migration

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A social media personality has made the life-changing decision to relocate her family across the continent. Image: @lerato_inam

Source: Instagram

A South African TikToker packed up her life and moved to Nigeria with her Nigerian husband and their child, saying she was not willing to let the recent wave of anti-migrant protests tear her family apart. Lerato-Inam's travel news was reshared on the Instagram news account @african.folder on 5 July 2026. The social media account explained that her decision to relocate came down to one thing: keeping her family together.

Leaving SA to stay together

What surprised many viewers was the detail she shared about her husband's reaction. He reportedly did not believe she would go through with leaving South Africa until she finally left. The post landed at a charged moment. South Africa has seen a series of so-called "mabahambe" protests in 2026, with groups demanding the removal of undocumented foreign nationals from communities across the country. The unrest has put many mixed-nationality families in a difficult position, forcing them to weigh their safety against their roots.

See the Instagram post that sparked the conversation.

What people are saying online

The post drew many comments, with viewers weighing in on culture, loyalty and what it means to build a home together.

User @a_mind_of_a_gemini said:

"That's how it's supposed to be. In our culture, a woman stays in the husband's home, not the other way round."

User @sanele___k added:

"Good, that's how it's done. A husband takes his wife home, not the other way around 👊."

User @balenimbeko shared:

"According to our culture, that's how it's supposed to be. Well done, girl. A lot of women could."

User @nosipho.phakathi.180 commented:

"You did well, mama! Please save money just in case you want to come back home 😍👏."

User @jcjohnson3158 said:

"Wow, this is very emotional 🥲 I hope your husband loves 💕 you and your life, baby. This is such a big sacrifice."

User @emmanuel_nkosinathi2803 wrote:

"As it should be 👏."

3 Briefly News articles about the immigrant protests

Two local men filmed a congested Johannesburg CBD, shocked that foreign nationals had returned to the streets after the March and March protests, sparking an online debate.

A Johannesburg man went around his neighbourhood checking which spaza shops were still open during the "mabahambe" protests and ordered them to close.

A group of foreign nationals were escorted out of KwaZulu-Natal after community members were told that there were no keys to open the door at the neighbourhood home.

Source: Briefly News