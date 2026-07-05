A Zimbabwean family decided to sell their car, furniture, and household items before leaving South Africa

Their move comes at the same time as a 30 June 2026 deadline set by an anti-illegal immigration group, March and March

The video attracted South Africans' attention as they shared their thoughts on seeing Zimbabweans prepare to leave amid anti-foreigner movements

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A Zimbabwean woman known on TikTok as @memorychakanetsa7 opted to sell her family's car, bed, and personal items. She was clearing out her belongings before relocating from South Africa back to Zimbabwe. Her move is amid protests against undocumented foreigners in Mzansi, and she uploaded her sale video on 4 July 2026.

A Zimbabwean family sells their belongings to leave South Africa. Image: @memorychakanetsa7

Source: TikTok

The woman from Zimbabwe used social media to show her situation and sell her belongings. Her video showed the process of uprooting her family to leave South Africa. Her relocation delighted some Mzansi online users.

In a recent TikTok video, @memorychakanetsa7 showed viewers the process of packing up her life. She was selling her family's vehicle, furniture, and household goods to get the cash she needs to cross the border. She admitted that choosing to leave was a very hard decision. Selling everything so quickly causes a major financial loss, and the woman did not state that anyone forced her out because she is a foreigner. Watch the video below:

SA discusess Zimbabwean's move

The raw honesty of the TikTok video sparked sympathy from some. Viewers filled the comment section with messages of support, prayers for safety, and shared grief over the hostile environment. Other commenters are advising her to keep her valuable things, suggesting she ship them home instead of selling them cheaply. Read the comments below:

Anti-foreigner protests in South Africa escalated to violence in some areas. Image: Abbakar saeeyd / Pexels

Source: UGC

Sarah Ramadaan wanted the best for the woman:

"May you get good money for ur stuff. Love you, darling. Go safely."

user4241052836766 was touched:

"God will multiply guys. Sad story."

sgashoane also wished the family well:

"Sisi may God protect you and your family as you prepare to go home. I'm South African, but my heart is in pain."

Lebohang Mokeretla🇿🇦 added:

"Go well, sisi. I hope you get buyers and buy when you get home because taking them with you will cost you more than you can get here."

user7632962697682 suggested she move with her items:

"Take them home, sweetheart, you will need them🥰"

khanya810 said:

"Hamba nayo babes."

faridandlovu wrote:

"Facebook market place darling. I'm wishing you the best🥺"

Mheka advised:

"You can also call We Buy Cars, might be quicker to get rid of the car. Post everything else on FB Market. All the best."

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe and South Africa

South Africans were amazed to see a Zimbabwean woman who was in South Africa for 25 years returning to her home country to work on her farm.

A South African woman who moved to Zimbabwe of her own choice showed people the easy-going lifestyle that he needs while in Harare.

People were amazed by a Zimbabwean who shared a hot take about the Zimbabweans who are returning home from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News