A Zimbabwean content creator, Isobel, sparked a discussion after sharing her stance on Zimbabweans moving back home due to South Africa's March and March movement

The TikTokker claimed that many in Zimbabwe are dreading the Zimbabweans who are coming back from South Africa

The video left many South Africans taken aback as she explained how returning Zimbabweans are being viewed in their home country

Isobel shared her thoughts on Zimbabweans moving back home due to South Africa's March and March movement. Isobel claimed that the returning citizens should not expect a warm welcome from fellow Zimbabweans in the country. The video left many South Africans taken aback as she explained how these returnees are viewed in their home country.

A Zimbabwean woman roasted citizens returning from South Africa after the protests against illegal immigration. Image: Jeff Overs

Source: Getty Images

In her video, Isobel focused on the social tension around this move. She explained that local residents feel worried about the sudden arrival of people from the diaspora. She suggested that because these individuals got used to a "soft life" in South Africa, they will do anything to keep that same lifestyle in Zimbabwe.

TikToker @isobel.mitton Isobel claimed that this desperation could drive returnees to do absolutely anything to maintain their status, including turning to crime. However, critics argue that making these kinds of broad accusations is deeply harmful, as it promotes dangerous stereotypes and places unfair suspicion on people who are already vulnerable. According to Isobel, this mindset creates tension on the ground. Her video highlighted a complex topic about how well these displaced citizens will fit back into local communities after the March and March crackdowns. Watch her video below:

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SA debates Zimbabwean woman

The response to Isobel’s video had many viewers strongly disagreeing with her and calling for more kindness. Many urged her to put herself in the shoes of the returnees, pointing out that losing your home and being forced to move is incredibly hard. The video also sparked a bigger conversation about unity and discrimination. Some viewers warned her not to be xenophobic, while others asked what happened to African unity and reminded everyone that we should stick together as one continent. Read the comments below:

Posh81 agreed with her video:

"Gogo not only Zim 😂other countries as well."

Victor Mashika said:

"It's not easy, my love. Can you, for a moment, have empathy you know, put yourself in their shoes as human beings like you are. Spread love."

UMLAZIKAZI | 🇿🇦 remarked:

"Don't be xenophobic."

The Functionator wondered:

"What happened to African Unity 🤝"

sinazomila09 added:

"We are African, Africa unite."

Other Briefly News stories about SA and Zimbabwe

A woman in Cape Town landed in trouble for employing undocumented foreign workers, and a video of her addressing the controversy sparked a debate.

Mzansi was fascinated after a Zimbabwean woman took to the internet to complain about the cost of data while in her home country after relocating from South Africa.

A South African woman who chose to move to Zimbabwe showed people the soft life she's living in Harare in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News