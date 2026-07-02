South African TikTok creator Alice documented her daily life while in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The woman provided an aesthetic glimpse into high-end Zimbabwean expat life by highlighting local amenities

Alice’s journey reframed narratives about Zimbabwe, as she is a South African emigrant amid anti-immigration movements in South Africa

A South African content creator recorded her experience living in Zimbabwe and shared it on 1 July 2026. By sharing her daily life in Harare's suburbs, she left Mzansi stunned. Her journey served as a clear contrast to the fierce debates about migration in South Africa. The video is a reminder that movement between SADC countries is a two-way reality

A South African woman posted a day in her life in Zimbabwe. Image: @alice.visualdiary / TikTok

Source: TikTok

Alice's videos focused on her move to Zimbabwe as a South African. Her content focused on the lush aspects of Zimbabwe. She offered her audience a peaceful look at living in Harare that differed from many of the negative political headlines about the region. The South African woman's perspective was especially impressive given the country's usual tense debates around migration

Beyond the polished visuals, Alice’s content was educational, highlighting the specific daily demands of living in Zimbabwe. Her vlog followed her as she took a road trip, showing a vibrant lifestyle that many of her viewers in South Africa found surprising. Alice’s choice to build a life in neighbouring Zimbabwe came at a time when South Africa was highly focused on illegal immigration. Local movements like March and March grow, but Alice’s story highlighted a less-discussed fact: many South Africans were also moving to neighbouring countries. She shared videos of her grocery shopping experiences in Zimbabwe, which were impactful in proving they were up to par with South African grocery stores. The "reverse migration" story encouraged a better understanding of the economic and social ties that linked the two nations together. Watch the video below:

South African in Zimbabwean fascinates viewers

The public reaction to Alice’s move was positive. Viewers loved the country's beauty and used her videos to plan their own trips to Harare. Residents warmly welcomed her, and people praised Zimbabwe's lovely scenery. Read the comments below:

Viewers were amazed to see Harare from a South African's perspective. Image: Clayton / Pexels

Source: UGC

keamh6 was motivated by the vlog:

"Going to Zimbabwe on the 16th, I am so excited. I did my itinerary from your vlogs!I'll be in Borrowdale. Thanks for the vlogs!🔥"

YT:Alice Mofokeng🫧⋆ the creator replied:

"Wow 🥰I am so excited. Thank you for watching my vlogs. I hope you enjoy your stay and come back with a review if possible ?🤭"

Prince Magidi welcomed her to Zimbabwe:

"Enjoy my country. You’re forever welcome 🙏"

Phils was amazed by the country:

"Zim is beautiful nje."

Sophian🫠😶‍🌫️🫶 noted:

"The roads are still getting fixed 🙌 😌 👏 🙏"

Other Briefly News stories about South Africa and Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean woman returned home after more than two decades working as a supervisor in South Africa, and people chimed in on her big decision.

A South African tracker stopped in Zimbabwe and walked through Bulawayo in a tiktok video that was interesting to South Africans.

A Zimbabwean woman's grocery haul of R4000 amazed many South Africans as they got to see the cost of living in Harare.

Source: Briefly News