An American expat living in South Africa shared a TikTok video expressing how deeply she had fallen in love with the country

Kourtney Jade said she falls in love with every South African city she visits within 24 hours due to the people, food and views

South Africans flooded her comments with suggestions on where she should settle next**

An American expat shared her passionate love for South Africa while struggling to choose a city. Image: @iamkourtneyjade

Source: TikTok

An American expat living in South Africa has gone viral after sharing her struggle to choose between Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg as her next home. TikToker @iamkourtneyjade posted the clip on 4 August 2026, and it struck a chord with South Africans who could not help but weigh in.

In the video, she explained that every time she visits a new part of the country, whether it is the Western Cape, Durban or Jozi, she falls head over heels within the first 24 hours. The people, the energy, the food and the scenery all pull her in. She described herself as completely torn and joked that the only real solution would be having enough money to own an estate house in all three places at once.

SA's regions, each with their own pull

Her dilemma is one many South Africans understand. Each province offers something distinctly its own. Cape Town draws visitors with its mountain backdrops and coastal charm, Durban with its warm Indian Ocean waters and rich cultural flavour, and Johannesburg with its buzzing urban energy and endless opportunities.

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What made Kourtney's video resonate was the genuine warmth behind it. She was not just praising South Africa for content; she was visibly wrestling with a real decision, and viewers could feel it.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Mzansi helps Kourtney decide

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say, offering advice, local pride and a few laughs:

@Teres said:

"And people insult us and say South Africans don't travel now; you know why 🥰. We have no reason to travel abroad."

@K🇿🇦 wrote:

"The whole of South Africa is home with different rooms."

@CocoB suggested:

"Go to Durban. It's cheaper and has a beach."

@Zane Black weighed in:

"Joburg is the only place that has everything. Live in Joburg and visit everywhere else."

User @Coco22 🤍🕯 kept it simple:

"Ask the kids."

User @Lynette Thabile Zaid added:

"The problem is every province offers a unique experience. Mpumalanga is also breathtaking; please try it."

3 Briefly News articles about Americans in SA

A tourist amused South Africans online after struggling to stay awake during a Cape Town wine tasting because the local wine was so strong.

A couple from the US expressed surprise after learning that shopping malls in Mzansi allow shoppers on the premises even when the stores are closed.

An American child impressed South Africans by quickly picking up Afrikaans and teaching his mother how to count in the local language.

Source: Briefly News