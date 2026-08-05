Learners at Mabizela High School in KwaZulu-Natal organised a surprise retirement party for their beloved teacher, Miss Mthembu

The decorated classroom was filled with balloons, snacks, and cake to mark almost 31 years of dedicated service

The heartwarming TikTok video moved Mzansi, with many viewers touched by the students' gesture

Dedicated teacher Miss Mthembu received an unforgettable surprise on her final day before retirement. Image: @sinethemba.mzolo

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher got the send-off of a lifetime on 31 July 2026. Miss Mthembu, who spent nearly 31 years teaching at Mabizela High School, walked into her classroom one last time to find it transformed by her own students into a celebration in her honour. Learner, TikTok user @sinethemba.mzolo captured the moment and shared it online.

A classroom full of love

The video shows a classroom draped in balloons, with snacks and a retirement cake laid out as classmates cheered and welcomed their teacher into what would become one of her most memorable moments after decades in education. The surprise was entirely learner-driven.

Rather than letting the day pass quietly, the learners took it upon themselves to give Miss Mthembu a proper farewell, one that reflected how much she had meant to them over the years. The energy in the room said everything. Cheers filled the space as she took in the scene her students had put together just for her.

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Watch the surprise retirement celebration in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Miss Mthembu's farewell

The video quickly spread across social media, with South Africans struck both by the warmth of the gesture and by how youthful Miss Mthembu appeared after three decades in the classroom.

User @Bongekile wrote:

"Aw bandla, my mentor teacher naze namenzela into enhle [you really did something beautiful for her] ❤️🥳. Ningikhonzele kuye [send her my love], ave angiphatha kahle ngenza my practicals."

User @Ko.Ndabezitha🤍💜 said:

"Oh wow, what a nice gesture ☺️ Happy birthday to Ms Mthembu 🥹❤️‍🔥, #MHS for life."

User @zieMapre shared:

"Wow, uMiss wam bandla uMthembu siyamthanda [Miss Mthembu, we love her]."

User @winniesmanyoni0 added:

"Farewell, Miss Mthembu 🥰."

User @Sphongolicious Ndlovu reacted:

"Zehla inyembezi kimi [Tears are falling from my eyes] 🥺"

User @Nobuhle 🌈 noted:

"Ayebafundisa bawothisha abanye ama nurse [She taught both teachers and nurses]."

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Source: Briefly News