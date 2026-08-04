United States Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III held a meeting with Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia

The US Ambassador confirmed that the meeting focused on the issue of rural crime and violence against the farming community

South Africans weighed in on the confirmation of the meeting between the pair, debating what they discussed

United States Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III met with Acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia. Image: @USAmbRSA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – United States Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III has met with Professor Firoz Cachalia to discuss rural crime and the ongoing violence targeting the farming community.

Bozell confirmed the meeting with the Acting Minister of Police on X, noting that it took place on 3 August 2026. He described it as an opportunity to raise concerns about farm attacks and to explore measures that could curb the violence. He also used the meeting to thank Professor Cachalia for his stated commitment to safeguarding diplomatic facilities and the staff working within them.

Bozell's push on rural Crime and farm attacks

The meeting follows a pattern of public pressure Bozell has applied on the South African government regarding the safety of rural communities.

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In March 2026, the ambassador listed rural crime as one of five explicit requests from the US to Pretoria, calling for farm attacks to be declared a priority crime. The US also called for stronger protections for rural residents, and for the South African government to publicly condemn the "Kill the Boer" chant.

His comments and opinion has not always sat well with the South African Government. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) already officially issued a démarche to Bozell.

Social media reacts to the meeting

The post attracted significant debate online, with several South Africans questioning the framing of the discussion.

@Tshepolekota wrote:

"We have a rogue US ambassador on our shores. Mind you, when they talk about the farming community, they are referring to white farmers. Why are they not discussing crime affecting everyone?"

@KaapChris commented:

"The ANC/GNU government makes Rhino poaching a priority crime, but they refuse to make farm attacks a priority crime. Even after Steenhuisen told Donald Trump in the White House that they would do it. They are not serious about stopping the attacks on farmers."

@moe187fr offered a different take:

"So it's finally being called what it is, rural crime and White genocide."

@moertoe2 added historical context:

"The ANC under Thabo Mbeki deliberately disbanded the Commando system that provided rural protection to all."

@encientLu wrote:

"This one was sent by Trump to enforce White protection. How about we start by strengthening township businesses."

Julius Malema tells Bozell to 'go to hell'

Briefly News reported that Julius Malema has criticised the US Ambassador for comments he made about South Africa.

The US Ambassador also outlined five demands, which are specific conditions that the US expects South Africa to meet.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader also took offence to the ambassador's comments about the Kill the Boer song.

Source: Briefly News