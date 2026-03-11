The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has officially issued a démarche to Leo Brent Bozell

The South African government is unhappy with the United States' Ambassador's comments about the Kill the Boer chant

Bozell has since seemingly backtracked on his comments about the struggle song, and acknowledged the judiciary's ruling

DIRCO has summoned Leo Bozell to explain his recent comments about the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant. Image: DIRCO Photo (Flickr)/ CGTN Africa (Facebook)

GAUTENG – The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has issued a démarche to the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III.

Bozell has been in the country for less than a month, but already got on the wrong side of the government for his conduct.

The South African government was not impressed by Bozell’s comments about the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant. Bozell demanded that the government condemn rhetoric that glorifies hatred, singling out the chant specifically.

“I don’t care what your courts say, it’s hate speech,” Bozell said.

DIRCO wants Bozell to explain his comments

On 11 March 2026, DIRCO held a press briefing where Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that the department issued a démarche to Bozell.

Lamola said that DIRCO had called in the ambassador to explain his remarks and also his engagements with non-governmental groups like AfriForum.

Lamola also indicated that Bozell overstepped the line with his comments about the struggle song. The US Ambassador has seemingly backtracked on his statement, saying that the US government respected the independence and findings of South Africa's judiciary, which ruled that the song did not constitute hate speech.

