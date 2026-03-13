News National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, discussed what was happening with Hangwani Morgan Maumela’s

Advocate Mothibi was questioned about Maumela on SABC News' Face the Nation, as the businessman remains linked to the Tembisa Hospital looting

South Africans weighed in on Advocate Mothibi's promises, with many expressing doubt that anything would be different under the new NPA boss

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Andy Mothibi has vowed that Hangwani Maumela’s case would receive priority attention, but South Africans aren't certain that will be the case. Image: @TheTruthPanther/ @NPA_Prosecutes

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Hangwani Morgan Maumela’s matter will be given priority attention.

That’s according to the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, who was providing an update on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Advocate Mothibi, who took over from Advocate Shamila Batohi on 1 February 2026, was being interviewed by Clement Manyathela on SABC News' Face the Nation show when he was questioned about Maumela.

Maumela, who is accused of heading up a syndicate that looted hundreds of millions from Tembisa Hospital, has never been charged for anything, despite his assets previously being seized by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As a nephew by marriage to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, some believe that Maumela has been protected due to his political connections, a claim the president has previously denied.

Hangwani Maumela is a nephew by marriage to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Evaristo Sa

Source: Getty Images

What did Mothibi say about the case?

After being questioned about Maumela, Advocate Mothibi said that while the NPA continued doing its work without fear, favour or prejudice, it also needed to prioritise those matters that the public was shining a spotlight on. He stated that Maumela’s matter was one of those.

“I will ensure that that matter gets priority attention,” the NPA boss said.

He added that in due course, he could return to the show to provide an update on that matter.

As a former Head of the SIU, Advocate Mothibi also noted that the unit seized Maumela’s assets previously because they believed he had a case to answer. He also explained that they were aware that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) were also investigating the matter.

When Manyathela asked why they had not acted as yet, Advocate Mothibi admitted that it was one of the things he had to investigate now as NPA head.

South Africans express doubt that anything will happen

Social media users weighed in on Advocate Mothibi’s assurance, but many expressed doubt that anything would happen to Maumela.

@Thokoza88288017 claimed:

“He'll be saying the same thing a year later.”

@Dumisani2121671 stated:

“The NPA can't say it is fighting corruption and crime when it confiscates Maumela's assets, without any criminal charges or arrest, only to give back his assets later. His banking accounts are free to use. Maumela, like Ramaphosa, is treated with velvet gloves.”

@lepaka1234 noted:

“But with due respect, Adv Mothibi, in his previous life as SIU head, made recommendations for criminal prosecution to the NPA. Like a javelin thrower, he is now in charge of the NPA. Common sense dictates that by now, there needs to be an arrest as he is fully apprised of the facts...unless.”

@Khaya66648920 asked:

“What was holding them back all along? This case started around 2021, and it's still ongoing, and no one has been arrested.”

@LungeloBeks exclaimed:

“As we wait for Jesus Christ to come back.”

@VelakheN3 noted:

“Shamila said the very same thing when she took over. She said State capture will receive priority.”

@QuinlRobb stated:

“I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Batohi questioned about Maumela

Briefly News reported that Advocate Batohi was also questioned about why Maumela had not been arrested yet.

The question was raised during the former NPA head's appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

Julius Malema was not happy with Advocate Batohi's response to the question about the businessman.

Source: Briefly News