President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Advocate Jan Mothibi As National Director of Public Prosecutions
GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new National Director of Public Prosecutions, selecting Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi to replace Advocate Shamila Batohi.
Adv. Mothibi, who is currently the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), will take over the role from 1 February 2026. Adv. Batohi’s contract officially ends on 31 January 2026.
Adv. Mothibi was selected for the post despite not being shortlisted for the post. Six candidates were shortlisted and underwent interviews, but none were considered suitable for the role.
Who was shortlisted for the post?
After 32 applications were received, six candidates were selected for interviews. They were Adv. Nicolette Bell, Adv. Hermione Cronje, Adv. Andrea Johnson, Adv. Xolisile Khanyile, Adv. Adrian Mopp and Adv. Menzi Simelane.
President Ramaphosa then set up an advisory panel, which conducted the interviews. The panel was led by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi.
Following the conclusion of the interviews, the panel submitted its report to the President on 12 December 2025, but advised that none of the interviewed candidates were suitable for the role of NDPP.
The Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa, in terms of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, decided to appoint Adv. Mothibi.
