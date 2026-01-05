On Sunday, 4 January 2026, a popular podcaster shared a satirical post imagining how US President Donald Trump would justify the arrest of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife

Penuel Mlothswa shared a satirical statement by Trump after Ramaphosa was arrested.

Popular podcast host Penuel Mlotshwa sparked a cocktail of reactions after sharing a satirical statement of U.S. President Donald Trump confirming the capture of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

As the world reacted to the capture of the Venezuelan President and his wife by the United States on Saturday, 3 January 2026, Penuel Mlotshwa weighed in with a satirical post imagining the arrest of Cyril Ramaphosa on various charges.

Podcaster imagines Trump arresting Ramaphosa

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account on Sunday, 4 January 2026, Penuel Mlotshwa imagined that Ramaphosa had been arrested on a litany of charges that included money laundering linked to the Phala Phala scandal, leading a drug cartel and the murder of miners during the Marikana protests, as well as the controversial White Genocide.

“Ramaphosa is accused of leading a drug cartel, as alluded to by Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi & the Madlanga Commission. He is also involved in money laundering, per the Phala Phala saga, responsible for the murder of miners at LonMin (Marikana), human rights violations, & White Genocide - especially White Afrikaner farmers,” part of Penuel’s satirical statement read.

Read Penuel Mlotshwa’s full statement below:

Mzansi reacts to Penuel Mlotshwa's satirical post

South Africans flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While some argued that such a scenario wasn’t far-fetched, others suggested that it would be a good development. Mlotshwa’s satirical post flew over the heads of several South Africans, with some even asking Elon Musk’s AI to verify whether the U.S. had indeed arrested Ramaphosa.

Here are some of the comments:

@wise30152072 said:

“We don’t like Cyril, but there’s no way we will allow such bullying. It will be the first time you guys hear a stone take down US tanks or planes. Our justice system will handle Cyril accordingly.”

@MasonDoLindor suggested:

“This isn't far-fetched; it can happen. It is still not sinking in many people's minds that what just happened to Venezuela is purely an abuse of power by the US. In an audio I heard, Trump stated, ‘No one can stop us,’ that's force. SA is in their bad books.”

@NdouRocca said:

“Seeing a lot of ignorant people on comments section who do not even understand Penuel Yoo, South Africans come on this wouldn't be a good thing for us.”

@DennisMomberg shared:

“Now wouldn't that be wonderful! 😂🤣”

Mzansi reacted after Penuel Mlotshwa shared a satirical post of Trump arresting Ramaphosa like Maduro.

Gareth Cliff reacts to Maduro's capture

Penuel Mlotshwa isn't the only South African podcaster to weigh in on the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Briefly News previously reported that popular South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff weighed in on President Nicolás Maduro's capture via a series of Instagram Stories shared on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

In one Instagram Story, Cliff mocked critics of the US action, dismissing them with a nickname.

