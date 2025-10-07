The Phala Phala trial has faced fresh drama, this time following complaints made against the interpreter

The court is seeking a new interpreter who speaks Oshiwambo, one of the official languages

The trial has faced several questionable moments, including cases where witnesses were declared to be hostile

LIMPOPO – The trial into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm has been hit with another, this time due to the unavailability of another interpreter.

The trial has faced numerous issues related to the witnesses, but has now been postponed as the court searches for a new Oshiwambo interpreter. Oshiwambo is an official language in Namibia, where the three accused are from. Imanuwela David and siblings, Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph, are standing trial for the theft of approximately $580,000 in cash, which was stolen from the President’s farm in 2020.

New interpreter needed for Phala Phala case

During proceedings in the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday, 6 October 2025, one of the accused alleged that the interpreter was not accurately relaying the information. It’s not the first time either that concerns were raised about the interpreter’s performance.

Before proceedings even began, the interpreter told the magistrate that he was tired because he had "a hectic weekend".

With no substitute interpreter available, the judge was forced to adjourn the matter. It will proceed on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, with a new Oshivambo interpreter.

Phala Phala trial’s issue with witnesses

After months of delays, the trial finally got underway in September 2025, but it has faced numerous issues. One of the State’s witnesses, who unknowingly drove the accused from Limpopo to Johannesburg, initially said he received $30,000 in his statement to police. When he appeared in court, he changed his tune, saying he was only paid R7,000.

Another one of the State’s witnesses told the court that police brought him a statement to sign in 2020, which he knew nothing about. He claimed that he was illiterate and didn’t know what he was signing. The prosecutor declared both witnesses as hostile.

It's not just the witnesses who are in the spotlight, as a senior investigating officer faced charges of threatening a State witness. The investigating officer, who can’t be named, allegedly told a witness that he would ruin his life if he lied to him.

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

