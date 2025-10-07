Phala Phala Trial: Proceedings Postponed After Accused Complain About Interpreter’s Inaccuracies
- The Phala Phala trial has faced fresh drama, this time following complaints made against the interpreter
- The court is seeking a new interpreter who speaks Oshiwambo, one of the official languages
- The trial has faced several questionable moments, including cases where witnesses were declared to be hostile
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
LIMPOPO – The trial into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm has been hit with another, this time due to the unavailability of another interpreter.
The trial has faced numerous issues related to the witnesses, but has now been postponed as the court searches for a new Oshiwambo interpreter. Oshiwambo is an official language in Namibia, where the three accused are from. Imanuwela David and siblings, Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph, are standing trial for the theft of approximately $580,000 in cash, which was stolen from the President’s farm in 2020.
New interpreter needed for Phala Phala case
During proceedings in the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday, 6 October 2025, one of the accused alleged that the interpreter was not accurately relaying the information. It’s not the first time either that concerns were raised about the interpreter’s performance.
Before proceedings even began, the interpreter told the magistrate that he was tired because he had "a hectic weekend".
With no substitute interpreter available, the judge was forced to adjourn the matter. It will proceed on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, with a new Oshivambo interpreter.
Phala Phala trial’s issue with witnesses
After months of delays, the trial finally got underway in September 2025, but it has faced numerous issues. One of the State’s witnesses, who unknowingly drove the accused from Limpopo to Johannesburg, initially said he received $30,000 in his statement to police. When he appeared in court, he changed his tune, saying he was only paid R7,000.
Another one of the State’s witnesses told the court that police brought him a statement to sign in 2020, which he knew nothing about. He claimed that he was illiterate and didn’t know what he was signing. The prosecutor declared both witnesses as hostile.
It's not just the witnesses who are in the spotlight, as a senior investigating officer faced charges of threatening a State witness. The investigating officer, who can’t be named, allegedly told a witness that he would ruin his life if he lied to him.
What you need to know about the Phala Phala case
- The NPA announced that it would not prosecute anyone related to the Phala Phala scandal.
- The NPA encouraged parties to make use of the review process if they were unhappy with the decision.
- President Ramaphosa was grilled in Parliament in October 2024 about the Phala Phala saga, but he maintained his innocence.
- Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed that IPID’s report into Phala Phala was marked as top secret.
- ActionSA demanded transparency regarding Phala Phala and wanted access to IPID’s report.
- The MK Party wanted the report to be made public, but citizens wanted all the focus on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations first.
South African government refuses to speculate on Nathi Mthethwa's death, urges public to do the same
IPID blames technical issues for Phala Phala report delay
Briefly News reported that IPID blamed an email issue in June 2025 as the reason why it did not release the Phala Phala report.
Senzo Mchunu noted that the report was marked as top secret by IPID, but ActionSA requested to have it made public.
South Africans were left in disbelief at the excuse conjured up by IPID as to why it couldn't respond to ActionSA's request.
