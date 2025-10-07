Springbok Eben Etzebeth disclosed in his memoir Unlocked, firmly denying claims that he used a racial slur during the 2019 Langebaan brawl

He recounted confronting the four men who accused him of assault and demanded R1 million, sharing his side of the events for the first time

Although criminal charges were withdrawn and an internal investigation cleared him, the civil case in the Equity Court remains unresolved

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth has opened up in his new book Unlocked about the infamous 2019 Langebaan brawl and the allegations that followed.

In a candid account, the towering lock recounted confronting four men, known as the “Langebaan Four,” who accused him of assault and using a racial slur.

The incident, which occurred shortly before the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, drew national attention and sparked controversy surrounding the Springbok’s conduct.

Despite the allegations, Etzebeth’s case was eventually withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and an internal investigation by SA Rugby cleared him of wrongdoing.

In the book, Etzebeth details how he personally confronted the men who accused him of misconduct. They reportedly sought R1 million in compensation in a civil case against the Springbok.

Etzebeth described them as “opportunists who clearly wanted to make money” and criticised the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for encouraging the civil suit, calling it “opportunists who wanted to make political profit.”

He recalled:

“I sat down with the four of them and said: ‘I hear you want to make a million so that this thing can go away. If you ask me for R10 right now, I still wouldn’t give it to you. I know I am innocent and you don’t have a leg to stand on.’”

The confrontation came after Etzebeth returned from the Rugby World Cup, ensuring he could address the issue directly and clarify his position.

The 2019 Langebaan incident explained

The brawl took place the weekend before the Springboks departed for Japan in 2019. Etzebeth, along with family and friends, had visited the Langebaan Yacht Club for drinks. At the pub, an altercation reportedly started when Etzebeth, who was not a member, was asked to remove his cap.

Tensions escalated later at Watergat Nightclub after bricks were allegedly thrown at his car. Four men, Elner Wilsnach, Mogamad Shiyaad-Smith, Kay-Lee Davids, and Yorayda Papier, claimed that Etzebeth used a racial slur and assaulted them. A lawyer for the complainants stated that Etzebeth allegedly said something racist.

Charges of assault were also levelled against him but were later withdrawn by the NPA in 2021, citing “unreliable evidence.” An internal SA Rugby investigation cleared him of wrongdoing, while the civil case in the Equity Court has not yet reached a final resolution.

Attempts to reach the four men or the SAHRC for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

In his book, Etzebeth firmly denied all claims of racism. He stated:

“I never use racist slurs. It’s simply not in my nature, no matter how angry I get. I wasn’t some isolated, bigoted white guy who never mixed with people of colour. My three best friends in the Bok team were Siya [Kolisi], Beast [Mtawarira] and Cheslin [Kolbe], none of whom are white.”

He acknowledged the sensitive racial dynamics in South Africa, adding:

“This is South Africa, where race is a sensitive matter. I knew there was going to be trouble.”

Released last week on 4 October, Unlocked is now available at major South African and international retailers, including local bookstores and online platforms. The book provides an unfiltered look at Etzebeth’s life, career, and the challenges he faced both on and off the rugby field.

While the memoir sheds light on his perspective of the Langebaan incident, readers should note that legal proceedings related to the case remain unresolved and that the account reflects Etzebeth’s personal viewpoint.

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

