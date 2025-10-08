Springboks star Eben Etzebeth unveiled his autobiography this week in his home city of Cape Town

During the launch, a couple pulled off a heartwarming proposal right in front of the rugby legend

Fans took to social media to gush over the touching moment, celebrating both the newly engaged pair and Etzebeth

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth launched his memoir, Unlocked, on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, at N1 City Mall in Cape Town, in front of fans and media.

The event featured a conversation between Etzebeth and award-winning SuperSport TV broadcaster Matthew Pearce, offering insights into Etzebeth's life and career.

Etzebeth's memoir, Unlocked, offers readers an closer look into his life, from his upbringing in Goodwood to his rise in rugby. The title reflects the personal revelations and behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped his journey.

In this candid account, Etzebeth uncovers the key factors in his extraordinary success and how he keeps focused, both on and off the pitch.

From his humble beginnings in Goodwood, a Cape Town suburb where nothing came easy, through his early club career and on to his hard-won place within the South African squad, Unlocked reveals the personal side of an astonishing professional career.

Couple gets engaged in front of Etzebeth

While the event was meant to celebrate the veteran rugby player’s journey from his early life to becoming the most capped Springbok, it became the backdrop for an unforgettable romantic surprise.

A couple stole the spotlight in what could be described as the mother of all proposals. In a clip shared by Bargain Books on Instagram, the man is seen going down on one knee right in front of a smiling and visibly surprised Etzebeth.

Bargain Books captioned the heartwarming video: “When your boyfriend goes full try-line and proposes in front of @ebenetzebeth4 at his Bargain Books book launch talk about scoring big under pressure!”

The crowd erupted as the woman looked on with amazement and disbelief. She appeared to say yes as the man placed the ring on her finger.

Etzebeth joined the couple to congratulate them, adding to the magical moment at his book launch.

Fans flood social media with admiration

Bargain Books posted a follow-up on Instagram, trying to track down the mystery couple:

“We’re on the hunt for this champion couple! @jonathanballpublishers, @n1citymall and Bargain Books are lining up a surprise worthy of a post-match celebration. Help us find them!”

South Africans quickly shared in the couple’s joy, flooding the comments with admiration.

@book.sushi:

"Awww this is so cute. Get Eben to officiate."

@keeve:

"Eben’s smile is so wholesome."

@lynn:

"Amazing feel-good moment. SA needs more of these."

@hpmbongwa:

"Simple and straight to the point."

@tinasha:

"So respectful, didn’t hug the lady, letting the man enjoy his moment."

@sutiyi:

"Does this mean Eben is going to be the best man at the wedding? Makes sense."

@human:

"Eben looks happier than everyone."

@zef:

"Eben is just a huge legend."

Eben Etzebeth on his WWE dream

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about his childhood dream of becoming a professional WWE wrestler in his new book, Unlocked, published on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

The most-capped Springbok also addressed the 2019 Langebaan incident, in which he was accused of making racist slurs, allegations which he denies in the book.

