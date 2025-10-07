Manie Libbok and his wife Verna marked their first wedding anniversary, sharing heartfelt moments from their year together since marrying in 2024

They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Mossel Bay, surrounded by close friends and family, and posted memories from their first year of marriage on Instagram

Their relationship, which began in high school, has grown into a partnership that balances rugby life with a grounded and private home life

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok and his wife Verna celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday, 6 October 2025, sharing heartfelt moments from their journey together since tying the knot in 2024.

The couple, who wed in a picturesque ceremony in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, marked the milestone with a touching Instagram post, reflecting on a year filled with love, faith, and growth.

Manie Libbok made his test debut in 2022. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Manie and Verna exchanged vows on 6 October 2024 at the scenic Seeplaas venue in Groot Brakrivier, surrounded by close friends and family. Their Instagram collage captured highlights from their first year of marriage, from quiet getaways to rugby celebrations.

“It was the best day of our lives,” Verna captioned one of the throwback photos from their wedding, which featured elegant décor and stunning coastal views.

The pair, both known for keeping their private life low-key, looked radiant in their anniversary post, with fans and fellow Springboks flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.

Take a look at the post below:

High school sweethearts turned life partners

Verna and Manie’s love story began in George, where they met in high school before reconnecting years later. Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance, leading to the marriage that has captured fans’ hearts.

Speaking previously to Insider SA, Verna, an educator, said their relationship has always been rooted in mutual respect and understanding.

“He was quiet and shy, and I’ve always been the bubbly one,” she shared.

“Being with a Stormers and Springbok player means being in the spotlight, but I’ve learnt to handle it and focus on our normal life together.”

Manie, originally from Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape, added,

“She caught my eye from the very beginning. I just wanted to be near her.”

Springboks flyhalf during the match against the All Blacks on Saturday 13 September 2025. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Libbok also posted an inspirational note in September following his standout performance in the Springboks’ 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington.

Look at the post below:

Reactions from fans and followers

Rugby fans and South Africans took to social media to share their love for the couple:

@beverley:

“Congratulations! Keep on kissing and loving each other until eternity. God bless.”

@maria:

“This is a kicking kiss your leg!”

@eileenkoeberg:

“God bless your union.”

@philzeenprince:

“More of these, please.”

@aurthur:

“There can only be one Bok, and that’s Manie Libbok.”

@lynn:

“Absolutely beautiful. Happy anniversary, beautiful couple.”

See the beautiful anniversary post below:

