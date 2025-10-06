Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus gave fans a rare, humorous glimpse of his life off the pitch when he appeared in a viral video nursing a hangover

Assistant coach Felix Jones was also caught in the post-victory chaos, his dazed expression quickly turning into a social media meme that had fans laughing across the country

Beyond the celebrations, Erasmus reflected on the team’s performance, praising the players for their effort

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given fans a glimpse of the lighter side of rugby, revealing a severe hangover following South Africa’s triumphant Rugby Championship campaign.

After leading his team to four wins out of six matches, Erasmus secured back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, placing South Africa ahead of Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand in the final standings.

In a viral video, the 52-year-old was seen lying on the floor with his head resting on a pillow, holding the championship trophy.

“This morning I woke up as a champion,” he said, offering fans a candid look at the price of victory celebrations.

Felix Jones joins the post-victory shenanigans

Assistant coach Felix Jones appeared just as disoriented in the clip, with his bewildered expression quickly becoming a trending meme across social media.

The moment has amused many South Africans, highlighting the human side of professional rugby.

Rassie’s celebratory style is no secret, he has frequently shared images and videos on his X account showing himself enjoying a drink or dancing after big victories.

This latest glimpse into the Springboks’ celebration reinforces his reputation as both a tactical genius and the ultimate party enthusiast.

Erasmus reacts to Springboks' win over Argentina

In an interview after the match, Erasmus expressed gratitude to the fans and commended his players for securing the win, while also offering a candid assessment of the team’s overall performance.

“I’m pleased with the outcome and with winning the Castle Lager Rugby Championship for a second year in a row. This was a huge match for us, and while our performance wasn’t perfect, I’d rather we learn and grow while winning than while losing,” said the Springboks head coach.

“We’re still in a strong position for the Rugby World Cup draw, but we know we have five tough games ahead and a lot of hard work to do.

“The truth is, Argentina have beaten Australia, New Zealand, and the British & Irish Lions, so we’ll enjoy this victory tonight and carry that positive energy forward."

Fans can now see that behind the strategic planning and match-day intensity lies a coach who knows how to enjoy the moment.

As the Springboks continue their victorious streak, Rassie Erasmus’ post-match celebrations remind supporters that rugby is as much about passion and joy as it is about competition.

The match was a nail-biter. South Africa’s forwards dominated the scrums, while the backs capitalised on key opportunities. Malcolm Marx scored a decisive try in the second half, and Cobus Reinach crossed the line twice, including a crucial try just before halftime.

Argentina fought hard, with Delguy scoring a late try and Isgro adding a consolation try at the final whistle, but it was not enough to stop the Springboks from sealing their historic victory.

Final Standings

The 2025 Rugby Championship concluded as follows:

South Africa – 19 points

New Zealand – 19 points

Australia – 11 points

Argentina – 10 points

With this win, South Africa becomes the first nation to defend the Rugby Championship title successfully, marking a historic moment in Springbok rugby history.

Erasmus opens up on calories burned

