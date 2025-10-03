Former Springboks captain Jean de Villiers raised concerns about potential friction in the squad as younger players are gradually integrated

De Villiers praised the depth and experience in the team but warned that veterans adjusting to reduced roles could affect the Springboks' team culture

The Springboks face Argentina in a crucial Rugby Championship match on Saturday, with the squad selection, a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent, reflecting a wider squad strategy

Former Springboks captain Jean de Villiers cautioned head coach Rassie Erasmus about the potential risks of balancing veterans and rising stars in the national squad.

Erasmus has largely stuck with a familiar group since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, rotating players to keep the squad fresh while gradually integrating younger talent. The squad to face Argentina in Saturday’s Rugby Championship decider, at Twickenham, again reflects this approach, with a blend of experience and youth.

Notable veterans still central to the side include Willie le Roux, who recently reached his 100th Test, Eben Etzebeth, set for his 138th cap, and captain Siya Kolisi, who is closing in on a hundred appearances.

Balancing experience and youth in the Springboks

Speaking on the Good, Bad and Rugby podcast, De Villiers said he expected many of the senior players to feature at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. He noted that their experience remained invaluable, as it offers Erasmus different strategic options in key matches.

However, he warned that issues could emerge if established stars struggled to adjust to reduced roles. Players accustomed to being first-choice selections, he explained, might not easily accept becoming second choice, which could create friction and threaten the squad’s culture as younger players came through.

De Villiers sees risks

De Villiers described South Africa’s current position as “fascinating,” pointing out that few teams could match the Springboks’ depth. He said he had not seen any signs of senior players disrupting the culture, and praised them for continuing to contribute to the team’s success on and off the field.

He highlighted that the veterans had generally worked to support and guide younger teammates, creating a healthy environment. But he cautioned that it would take only one dissatisfied player to turn that harmony into a “huge problem.”

It is not the first time De Villiers has criticised Erasmus; in a previous podcast Off the Ball, he questioned his tactics, suggesting fans care more about results than attractive rugby. While acknowledging the importance of pleasing supporters, he argued that most South Africans would take victory “even if it’s boring and ugly at times.”

His comments came after the Boks split their recent clashes with the Wallabies, losing at Ellis Park before bouncing back with a 30-22 win in Cape Town in August 2025.

Matt Williams praises Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that former Scotland coach Matt Williams, long known for his outspoken criticism of South Africa’s tactics, has offered rare praise for the Springboks.

He also warned that Ireland risks falling behind if it fails to adapt to the evolving attacking styles in world rugby.

