The Springboks arrived in London on Monday, 29 September 2025, ahead of the final Rugby Championship game against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday, 4 October.

South Africa, who dismantled the Los Pumas 67-30 this past weekend in Durban, will be looking to replicate that dominant display and secure back-to-back Championship victories following last season’s triumph.

Springboks Arrive in London for Argentina Clash, Offer Support to Teammate in SA

The team arrived in the United Kingdom without Franco Mostert, who remained in South Africa due to a family bereavement. His place in the squad has been taken by Lood de Jager, who had missed parts of the 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington due to a minor injury.

De Jager called up

Rassie Erasmus commented on De Jager’s inclusion, saying the team felt deeply for Mostert and wished him strength during this difficult time, adding that they would support him as much as possible.

He noted that De Jager had recovered from his injury and that his experience and leadership would be invaluable during a critical week for the squad.

Erasmus also said the journey to London had gone smoothly. With it being an overnight flight, the players had rested well and looked fresh to resume training.

He added that, with the time zone being similar to South Africa, the team could jump straight back into action, though they would be carefully managed during the week to ensure peak performance on Saturday.

High Stakes for Springboks in Twickenham

Erasmus highlighted the importance of the upcoming match, warning that Argentina would come out strongly to finish their campaign on a high note.

At the same time, he emphasised that South Africa had a historic opportunity to win the Rugby Championship back-to-back for the first time, providing extra motivation for the week.

The Springboks currently hold a one-point advantage at the top of the group. All Blacks, who are on 14 points, while the Wallabies are in third place with 11 points and Argentina are at the bottom of the log with nine points.

The team will have Monday off before resuming training on Tuesday, the same day Erasmus is expected to name the squad for Saturday’s clash.

