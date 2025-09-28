Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has delivered a powerful message to his teammates after their dominant victory over the Pumas of Argentina in the first round of their Rugby Championship on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The 34-year-old guided the Springboks to an emphatic 67-30 bonus point win over the Pumas at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The Boks are now close to retaining the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and need a win in the second round against Argentina at Twickenham, London.

Kolisi sends warning to Springboks

While Springboks impressed with a dominant display and clinical finishing against Argentina, Kolisi stressed the importance of remaining grounded and focused on the second round for them to get a win.

A victory over the Pumas in the second round should be enough to secure the title, as even if the All Blacks claim a bonus-point win over Australia, overturning South Africa’s substantial points difference would be highly unlikely.

“We understand what awaits us next week and how challenging it’s going to be,” Kolisi said after the Durban match.

“We’ve experienced that disappointment before, so we know exactly what it feels like. There’s still one more game left, and our mission isn’t over yet.”

Kolisi make it clear that the team intends to put in maximum effort and leave nothing on the field in their final match. At the same time, he acknowledges that the game won’t be easy, Argentina is expected to fight hard and challenge them every step of the way.

