Siya Kolisi has reacted to the Springboks' victory over Argentina in the first round of their Rugby Championship clash at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban

The Springboks captain also singled out one of his teammates for praise after his wonderful performance against the Pumas in the first round

The 34-year-old also reflected on the team’s increasing maturity, and he's happy they are improving in so many aspects

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has commented on South Africa's resounding victory over the Pumas of Argentina in their Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Pretoria.

Siya Kolisi celebrates after winning the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South Africa Springboks. Photo: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi has been one of the most consistent players in Rassie Erasmus' squad despite struggles with injuries, and he was recently called up to play despite not being fully fit, but he did not captain the team.

The win against the Pumas put the Springboks in pole position to retain the Rugby Championship title this year, as they currently sit on top of the table. They will face Argentina again in the second round of their tie in London next Saturday, October 4, 2024.

Kolisi hails Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s performance

Kolisi celebrated Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s performance and said he was inspired by the team’s overall display.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He was full of praise for Sacha’s efforts, highlighting not just his try-scoring ability but also his composure and control throughout the game.

“He was outstanding, not only in finishing chances but in how he dictated play,” Kolisi said. “The players around him supported his decision-making, and when we function well as a unit, it allows everyone to showcase their individual strengths. That’s something the coaches always emphasise.

“They select each of us for a reason, because we all bring something unique. For Sacha, one of his greatest assets is his running game, but it takes the rest of the team doing their jobs to put him in a position to use that effectively. He really stepped up, showing leadership and taking responsibility, exactly what we hoped to see. Hopefully, he can build on this next week.”

Kolisi highlighted the team’s increasing maturity and emphasis on shared leadership, noting that many players are growing in confidence and stepping into leadership roles.

Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Freedom Cup after winning the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South Africa Springboks. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

He explained that decision-making is a collective effort rather than relying on a single voice, with even the most experienced players open to input from those with limited caps. This collaborative approach, he said, is a key factor that makes the team unique and strong.

Kolisi could lift the Rugby Championship title once again if South Africa beats Argentina in the second round of the tie.

Erasmus hails Springboks star

Briefly News earlier reported that Rassie Erasmus was full of praise for a Springboks star after his performance in South Africa's win over Argentina in Durban.

The South African rugby coach highlighted how the Boks player led his team to victory against the Pumas, and also set a new record in the process.

Source: Briefly News