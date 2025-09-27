Abdeslam Ouaddou has challenged his Orlando Pirates side despite their recent consistent positive performance in all competitions.

The Moroccan tactician started badly with the Buccaneers especially in the Betway Premiership, but his team have bounced back and has led them to the MTN8 title and also consecutive victories in their recent matches.

Ouaddou acknowledged that Orlando Pirates are showing progress, particularly in their defensive structure and teamwork. He noted that the players are becoming more connected on the pitch, reading the game better, and reacting more effectively when regaining possession.

He also highlighted improvements in their attacking play, explaining that it takes time for players to fully grasp a coach’s expectations and implement his tactical ideas.

However, Ouaddou was quick to stress that the team is still a work in progress. While he’s pleased with the direction they’re heading, he admitted that there’s still significant room for growth and refinement before he can be completely satisfied with their overall performance.

“But it’s not finished, I cannot say everything is perfect, we still have a lot of work. We are doing well, I am happy about what we’re doing, but I’m still not convinced 100% because we still have a lot of things to work,” he said.

Source: Briefly News