Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has confirmed when one of their summer signings from Mamelodi Sundowns will feature for the Glamour Boys this season.

The Soweto giants invested in new quality players this summer, with some of them still yet to feature for the club this season.

The Premier Soccer League side sealed a place in the next preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup after defeating Kabuscorp SCP on penalties in the second leg of their tie.

The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of the Angolan side, but in the reverse fixture, Glody Lilepo scored levelled Amakhosi on aggregate before winning on penalties.

Kaze confirmed that striker Etiosa Ighodaro is still recovering from injury, though the medical team expects his return soon.

“He started light training with the squad this week, without contact, and we’re hopeful he’ll be ready to feature after the international break,” the coach explained.

However, Ighodaro, Khanyisa Mayo, and Lebogang Maboe will all remain unavailable for the next CAF Confederation Cup round, as the next registration window only opens ahead of the group stage.

“If I’m not mistaken, Mayo, Ighodaro, and Maboe will only be eligible from the group stage, but we still have other players who can step up,” Kaze added.

He also shared that Thabiso Mako, Thabiso Monyane, Ndlovu, and Ethan Chislett are expected to be fit and available for selection in the next round.

Source: Briefly News