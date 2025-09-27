Kabuscorp SPC manager Roberto Bianchi has shared his thoughts on his team losing in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup against Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto giants lost the first leg in Angola before winning on penalties in the second leg of the tie at the FNB Stadium this weekend

The Angolan side's coach's submission sparked different comments from Amakhosi supporters on social media

Kabuscorp SPC coach Roberto Bianchi has opened up on the reason behind his team's defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Kabuscorp in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Glamour Boys lost the first leg in Angola by a lone goal, but they returned for the second leg with Glody Lilepo scoring the Soweto giants' only goal in the round, with the home side needing to win through penalties.

The Premier Soccer League giants were without their head coach, Nasreddine Nabi, as he is expected to leave the club.

Bianchi explains why Kabuscorp lost to Chiefs

After the match, Bianchi reflected on his team's performance and pointed out what went wrong against Kaizer Chiefs.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Kaizer Chiefs on their win,” he said.

“We had a very strong first half, but I believe the pressure and mindset of our young players played a part in how the game unfolded. We were clearly the better side before the break. In the second half, the match opened up more as we adjusted our tactics."

The Angolan side coach confirmed that his team switched tactics in the game, but were unable to stop Amakhosi from winning the tie.

Roberto Bianchi shares his thoughts on Kabuscorp's defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Confederation Cup. Photo: kabuscorp_sport_clube

Source: Instagram

“We switched to a system with three defenders at the back and three players pressing higher up the field, which limited Chiefs’ chances early on.

"Ultimately, the match was decided by penalties, and as we know, penalties can be unpredictable, this time, Kaizer Chiefs handled them better than we did.”

Amakhosi supporters disagreed with Bianchi, claiming his team was the better side.

Metse Manyane said:

"This one was watching a different game. Better in the first half when Chiefs missed so many opportunities in the first half that could have ended the contest?"

BEE-MAN Supervillain✌️ wrote:

"Better first half? 👀😂 He means by being dramatic after every foul and time wasting 😂😂."

Bman_Nogqala shared:

"That's a lie; they were better in the second half, not the first half. Why does he make a first-half substitute if they were playing better?"

Hozeh reacted:

"Mxm, they had a simple task. Score one goal and it was done since Chiefs can only score one goal per game. He failed to complete a simple task. They must sack him."

Olebogeng Tsotetsi commented:

"Should have attacked more to win the game, but he decided not to... Or he didn't get the memo...? 🤔"

Lunga_RH added:

"What is he talking about? His keeper fetched the ball from the back of the net 3 times in the first half. Just lucky that the other 2 goals were offside. His team created nothing in the first half."

