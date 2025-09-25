Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has shared his opinion on claims that the team performed better without coach Nasreddine Nabi

Chiefs started the season strongly under assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef while Nabi was away, sparking the debate

Petersen emphasised the squad remains focused on upcoming fixtures despite uncertainty around Nabi’s future

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football analyst Mandla Biyela, who weighed in on the impact of Nabi’s absence and the club’s leadership challenges

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has shut down growing claims that Amakhosi perform better in the absence of outgoing head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The debate, fuelled by Chiefs’ bright start to the campaign under assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, has resurfaced as Nabi prepares to part ways with the Soweto giants.

Chiefs picked up three consecutive wins earlier this season while the Tunisian tactician was away attending to his wife after a serious accident.

Kaizer Chiefs' Star coach Nasreddine Nabi could be on his way out of the club. Image:@nasreddinenabi

Source: Twitter

Following a mixed run upon Nabi’s return, which saw Chiefs play to a stalemate against Mamelodi Sundowns before registering a win and then suffering their first league defeat against Sekhukhune United, suggestions arose that the players thrive with more freedom when guided by the assistants.

What did Petersen say about Nabi?

Petersen dismissed those claims, describing them as baseless.

“I think we’ve always been the same when coach Nabi was there or if he wasn’t there,” Petersen told journalists during the Carling Knockout Cup launch at FNB Stadium.

“Like you said, it’s a conspiracy. For us, it’s important to always respect whoever is in charge because that’s our job. Our job is to play football, listen to the coaches.”

The Chiefs' shot-stopper added that the players remain focused on the upcoming fixtures despite the uncertainty around the technical team.

Amakhosi drew against Marumo Gallants in a Betway Premiership clash on Wednesday, 24 September 2025. Their next game will be against an Angolan side Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg, trailing 1-0 from the first encounter.

“At the end of the day, it’s football, coaches come, and coaches go. For us, the main thing is to stay focused. We have back-to-back games, and it’s important to try to keep the team together. We have a job in hand, and our job is to play football. That’s the main focus for now,” Petersen stressed.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen denied claims that the team played better without Nasreddine Nabi. Image:@bgpetersen1

Source: Instagram

Football analyst says Chiefs must resolve the Nabi issue

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, football analyst Mandla Biyela said the debate highlights a deeper issue around the identity and expectations at Kaizer Chiefs.

Biyela explained that while Petersen is right to call the theory a conspiracy, there is an element of truth in how players respond differently when the pressure is lighter.

He noted that some players perform with more freedom when assistants lead training because the atmosphere is often less tense compared to when the head coach is present.

The analyst further argued that the club’s struggles under Nabi are not solely about tactics but also about managing the weight of history.

He said Chiefs fans expect immediate results, which puts any coach under pressure. According to Biyela, Nabi’s brief time away gave the squad a chance to reset, but it does not mean they are better without him.

Lastly, Biyela suggested that Amakhosi need to resolve their leadership uncertainty quickly. He warned that prolonged speculation about Nabi’s departure risks destabilising the dressing room.

He added that continuity, whether with the assistants or a new permanent coach, will be key to stabilising performances as Chiefs face a demanding domestic and continental schedule.

Marshall Munetsi picks Kaizer Chiefs legend as his hero

Briefly News previously reported that former Orlando Pirates and Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi has opened up about the players who inspired his career.

In an interview with Wolves, Munetsi was asked to name his five-a-side team made up of Zimbabwean players. His picks reflected both legendary figures and modern-day heroes, with a bias toward Kaizer Chiefs legends.

Source: Briefly News