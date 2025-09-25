Mamelodi Sundowns Players Accused of Sabotage After Surprise Defeat to Golden Arrows
- Betway Premiership League defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, suffered their first PSL defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Golden Arrows
- Supporters have accused players of lacking motivation and even sabotaging head coach Miguel Cardoso
- Fan frustration has centred on new signing Nuno Santos and questions over the club’s tactical direction
- Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football journalist Brighton Bafana, who warned of deeper problems at Chloorkop
Mamelodi Sundowns’ aura of invincibility took a dent on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, after an unexpected 1-0 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows, sparking anger and concern from the Masandawana faithful.
The result, their first Premier Soccer League loss this season, leaves the defending champions sitting second on the log with 18 points from nine matches, one point behind surprise leaders Sekhukhune United, who have played two games fewer.
For a team that has dominated South African football for the last eight seasons, the defeat has thrown head coach Miguel Cardoso and his players into the firing line, with fans questioning both motivation and tactics.
Fan frustration has spilt over
Some supporters accused the squad of “sabotaging” the coach, claiming players looked disinterested on the pitch.
Others mocked the hype around Portuguese signing Nuno Santos, suggesting the team celebrated his arrival while rivals were busy working hard.
“They were celebrating an average player while the Arrows were training,” one supporter fumed.
“Cardoso is slowly turning Sundowns into Kaizer Chiefs,” another fan commented, warning that even a top-eight finish could be a stretch if the current slump continues.
Football analyst weighs in on Sundowns' performance
In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, respected football journalist Brighton Bafana shared his analysis of the crisis unfolding at Chloorkop.
Bafana noted that the shock defeat did not come as a surprise to those who have been following Sundowns closely this season.
He explained:
“Sundowns have been riding their luck. The performances have not matched the results, and this was always coming.”
“The problem isn’t just Cardoso. There’s a disconnect between the style he wants to play and the players he has at his disposal.”
“Fans need to prepare themselves: this is not the Sundowns they have known in recent years. The dominance is slipping.”
Bigger problems at Chloorkop?
The defeat has fuelled speculation that Cardoso is running out of time, with some supporters calling for drastic action, including releasing senior players such as Peter Shalulile and Jayden Adams.
Others went further, suggesting billionaire club owner Patrice Motsepe should intervene personally to rescue what they called a “disastrous” situation.
With the season still young, Sundowns remain in the title race, but fan sentiment is shifting. As Bafana cautioned, the champions are facing a crucial period that could define whether they remain the benchmark in South African football or slip into the chasing pack.
“Right now, they look like any other PSL team,” he concluded.
“And that should worry everyone at Chloorkop.”
