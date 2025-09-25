Miguel Cardoso has announced that Mamelodi Sundowns have signed another European talent after Nuno Santos' signing

The Brazilians have not been so active in the transfer, but they were able to sign four new quality players and sell 14 players

The Portuguese tactician announcing Sundowns' new signing sparked a lot of reactions from fans on social media

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has confirmed another signing for the Brazilians from Europe after Nuno Santos arrived on transfer deadline day.

Miguel Cardoso during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) football match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 16, 2025. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Premier Soccer League giants are strengthening their squad for the new season, having signed some high-quality players this summer.

The first signing for Masandawana this summer was Fawaaz Basadien from Premier Soccer League rivals Stellenbosch FC, followed by the signing of Katlego Ntsabeleng on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer side FC Dallas.

Cardoso confirms Reisinho's signing

Cardoso, in a recent interview, confirmed that Sundowns have signed another Portuguese midfielder, with Miguel Reisinho joining the club in a few days.

Reisinho is joining the Brazilians outside the transfer window period because he is a free agent after leaving Boavista this summer. He will join the PSL giants on a free transfer.

Reisinho is set to link up with fellow countryman Santos, who made his debut in the 1-0 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows, as the pair headline Sundowns’ marquee signings from the just-concluded transfer window.

The 26-year-old is primarily a central midfielder who can also operate in an attacking role. He currently holds a market value of €700,000 (which is around R13.5 million to R14 million).

Miguel Reisinho in action during the Liga Portugal Betclic match between SL Benfica and Boavista FC at Estadio da Luz on January 19, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

“I believe he’ll be unveiled within the next day or two. It was evident that we needed to strengthen our attacking options, so we worked tirelessly right up until the final moments of the transfer window to make it happen,” Cardoso told iDiski Times.

Cardoso believes the squad’s depth will be significantly strengthened following a major reshuffle that saw 14 players depart and four new signings join the club.

The ongoing reshuffling in the first team could allow academy graduates Bennet Mokoena, Kutlwano Lethlaku, Thato Sibiya, and Siyabonga Mabena to get more playing time under the Portuguese tactician.

Here is what fans are saying about Cardoso for signing another European talent for Sundowns.

EL Espolon shared:

"Announce them Mr Coach show them you're here to stay."

DeeDavisto wrote:

"The sad part is that he's gonna leave them behind .....we are chasing him out this weekend I wl be at the stadium ....we are dealing with arrogance of Thlopie, Flemming and Cardoso."

Nonkwali said:

"He embodies a false European superiority complex he said the same disparaging comments about the Club World Cup about the club, he is not only ignorant, he is by far the worst Mamelodi Sundowns Coach🚮🚮🚮"

Isaya Mboweni reacted:

"I don't think if it is a matter of players, we have got enough man power it's a matter of good combination on the first line up and a coach who will study the game when it comes to substation."

Sipho Buyeye added:

"Jesus krest instead of leaving the club he still want to sign player, but whats wrong with sundowns why dont the fire this coach."

Bafana midfielder leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana star had left Sundowns for another PSL team before the transfer window closed.

The South African international's transfer came as a surprise to some of the club fans, and they made their intentions known on social media.

Source: Briefly News