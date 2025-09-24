Mamelodi Sundowns have signed a new player as they continue to add more depth to their squad this season

The Brazilians' latest signing is expected to replace Lucas Ribeiro, who left the club on a sad note this summer

The new Sundowns star penned an emotional message to his former club after completing his move to the Premier Soccer League giants

Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of Portuguese star Nuno Santos from European side Vitoria Guimaraes SC on transfer deadline day.

Nuno Santos in action during the Liga Portugal Betclic match between Vitoria SC and Sporting Clube de Braga in Guimaraes, Portugal. Photo: Pedro Loureiro

Source: Getty Images

The former Portuguese youth international arrives at Masandawana with big shoes to fill as he's seen as a possible replacement for Lucas Ribeiro, who decided to leave the Premier Soccer League giants after an amazing campaign last season.

The South American forward, who dragged the club to FIFA over a contract dispute, moved to Europe by joining a lower league side in Spain.

The 26-year-old was reportedly signed for a fee in the region of €1 million, which is just over R20 million, and will serve as a high-profile transfer from Europe.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Benfica midfielder spent the last two seasons with the Primeira Liga outfit before opting to join the DStv Premiership champions on a reported two-year contract.

Santos bids farewell to Vitória

On his social media pages, Santos expressed his gratitude to Vitoria SC fans, thanking them for their affection, support, and high standards, which he said make both the club and the city of Guimaraes truly special.

“A sincere thank you to all the Victorians for your affection, support, and the dedication and expectations you placed on me, that’s what sets Vitoria and Guimaraes apart,” the Portuguese midfielder said.

Reflecting on his time there, Santos noted that after two years, 90 appearances, eight goals, and 16 assists, he was proud to have contributed during a period when the team broke its points record and embarked on a memorable European campaign, all while having the honour of wearing the club’s crest.

He added that his time at Vitória helped him grow and mature as a player and person. As he departs, Santos said he was leaving knowing he had given his best to help the team, and that the spirit of “Vitória” will always remain with him.

Nuno Santos joins Premier Soccer League giants, Mamelodi Sundowns, from Portuguese side Vitoria SC on transfer deadline day. Photo: Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

Santos becomes Sundowns' third signing this summer, with Fawaaz Basadien and Katlego Ntsabeleng being the other two. It is said to be a relatively quiet transfer window that officially closed on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

He has since trained with the Sundowns first team, and he's expected to be in the squad when the Pretoria giants face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership midweek fixture or their weekend clash against Richards Bay.

Bafana Bafana star leaves Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana midfielder had left Sundowns for another PSL side before the transfer window closed.

The South African international's transfer came as a surprise to some of the club fans, and they made their intentions known on social media.

Source: Briefly News