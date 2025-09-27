Cedric Kaze has shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' win over Kabuscorp SCP in the first round of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage

The Glamour Boys' stand-in coach in the absence of Nasreddine Nabi hails the players for their performance against the Angolan side

The assistant coach also addressed the main issue the Soweto giants are facing despite defeating Kabuscorp at the FNB Stadium this weekend

Kaizer Chiefs stand-in coach, Cedric Kaze, has showered praise on his players after their victory over Kabuscorp in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The Premier Soccer League giants were forced into a penalty shootout after their 1-0 victory at FNB Stadium levelled the aggregate score at 1-1, but won 5-4 on penalties in the first preliminary round qualifier of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Glody Lilepo found the back of the net but had earlier squandered a golden opportunity in a match where Amakhosi should have built a comfortable lead by half-time. Brandon Petersen was incredible in goal and was crucial to securing Chiefs' place in the next round.

Kaze addresses Chiefs' main issue

Kaze praised his players’ composure under pressure after Kaizer Chiefs were taken to penalties despite creating chances to extend their lead.

“We pushed hard to score a second after the opener and had several opportunities, but unfortunately, we could not convert and had to settle it in a shootout. I have to give credit to the boys; they stayed calm under immense pressure, and now everyone is happy. We are through to the second round, which is great for the club and our supporters,” he said.

Chiefs’ ongoing struggle in front of goal continued, with the match marking their eighth consecutive game without scoring more than once. However, Kaze believes the situation could improve as new signings are integrated into the squad.

Reflecting on the team’s attacking issues, Kaze noted that previous matches were often undermined by poor decision-making in the final third.

“In earlier games, the final pass or the movement leading up to it was not good enough,” he explained.

“Today, the chances were there, and the final balls were better; we just did not finish them. The important thing is to keep working. The positive is that we will have more players and more options available for the next game, which we hope will make a difference.”

Kaizer Chiefs are yet to know their next opponent in the CAF Confederations Cup, but will switch attention to the Betway Premiership, where they will face AmaZulu FC on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, before their Carling Knockout first round tie against Stellenbosch FC.

