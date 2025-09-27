Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has commented on his team's dominant display during their victory over Lioli FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Soweto giants won the first leg of the tie 3-0 last weekend, and they defeated the Lesotho side 4-0 in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The win secures a place for the Premier Soccer League side in the next round of the Champions League as they hope to replicate last season's performance in the competition.

Ouaddou reacts to Pirates' win over Lioli

Ouaddou expressed his satisfaction with the result, emphasising that the team achieved exactly what they had set out to do, replicating their strong first-leg performance.

Speaking to the media after the match, he praised his players for showing character, composure, and a relentless drive to play attractive football and keep scoring until the final whistle.

The former Moroccan international opened up that his message to the Bucs players at half-time was simple: stay calm and trust the game plan.

“I wasn’t worried at all. I told the players to remain focused and continue finding each other between the lines,” he explained.

He added that the focus now shifts to their upcoming league fixtures as they look to maintain their recent momentum after starting the season badly.

