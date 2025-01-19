Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller wants VAR to be implemented in the CAF Champions League after their 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 18 January 2025

Koller said the defending Champions League champions were denied a clear goal in their defeat in Cairo

Local football fans reacted on social media to say that Al-Ahly always blames referees after a defeat while they remain divided over the decision

Swiss coach Marcel Koller was unhappy after Al-Ahly lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League and blamed referees for the defeat.

Koller felt Pirates benefitted from the referee's decision after a disallowed meant the Egyptian giants finished the group in second place.

Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller wants VAR in the CAF Champions League after their 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates. Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto and Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images.

Following the defeat to Pirates, both teams qualified for the knockout stages, while Koller has called for implementing VAR technology in Africa's elite club competition.

Marcel Koller makes a plea to CAF bosses

Koller voiced his frustrations in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Koller said Percy Tau's former side should have been allowed a clear goal and feels VAR would benefit the competition.

Koller said:

"It is sad that we lost due to a refereeing error. Why does CAF not use video technology in the group stage? Is the African Champions League not the biggest tournament at the competitive level on the continent? We apologise to the referees because they did not see all the refereeing cases clearly and must be provided with assistance. CAF must reconsider the decision to exclude VAR from the group stage."

Pirates confirmed their victory in the tweet below:

Pirates top group of death

The Soweto giants' victory over Al-Ahly meant they topped a tough group, including Algerian side CR Belouizdad and Ivorian club Stade Abidjan.

Pirates rose to the top of the group after beating Belouizdad 2-1 on Saturday, 11 January, where former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo was warmly welcomed back to Mzansi.

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng scored against Al-Ahly on Saturday, 18 January 2025. Image: orlandopirates.

Fans are divided over Koller's comments

Local football fans reacted on social media to voice opposing opinions about Koller's comments, with some agreeing with the Swiss coach while others said he should stop complaining.

Sifiso Sibisi says Pirates always benefit from fan decisions:

"Don't worry, coach, even here in South Africa, they win trophies like that."

James Meas wants a change:

"I concur with coach Marcel Köller. Up to now, the Patrice-led CAF administration has done a wonderful job in improving the structures financially. However, they can do much better as far as VAR is concerned. If the tournament wants to be named in the same breath as the UCL, VAR should be a permanent feature."

Obakeng Mogane Kgaje says Koller must stop complaining:

"Ahl Ahly has won so many Caf Champions League finals by robbing other teams, so let them taste their own medicine."

Chauke Asakundwi Provide noticed a pattern:

"When they lose, they blame referees."

Laki Matlou explained:

"It's quite clear that many of our football fans don't know the rules. The player who kicked and scored was initially coming from an offside position, and that's not an offence. Because he kicked the ball at the time, he was clear behind his teammate, who chest-trapped it for him. It was a huge error from officials, which should be a learning curve for them. Al Ahly has benefitted greatly from referees, and they deserve something like that anyway."

