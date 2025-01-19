Bafana Bafana winger Relebohile Mofokeng has commented on Orlando Pirates' victory over CAF Champions League defending champions, Al Ahly, in Cairo this weekend

The South African international led the way for the Soweto giants, scoring one of the goals that earned the Bucs a deserving 2-1 win over the Red Devils in Cairo

Netizens also shared their thoughts on the Pirates forward's reaction to their historic win over the Egyptian Premier League giants on social media

South African forward Relebohile Mofokeng has reacted to Orlando Pirates' win over Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana star scored Pirates' first goal of the match as they claimed a deserving 2-1 win over the defending champions in Cairo on Saturday evening.

The win sealed the Buccaneers' top-place finish in Group C, ahead of the Red Devils, who settled for second place. Both teams qualified for the next round.

Relebohile Mofokeng shines in Orlando Pirates win over Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League in Cairo on Saturday evening. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Mofokeng reacts to Pirates' win over Al Ahly

In an interview with SABC Sports after the match, as per iDiskiTimes, Mofokeng said that the Sea Robbers always expect to win their matches, and the tie against the Egyptian giants wasn't an exception.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Pirates forward admitted that Al Ahly were a good team and were impressive against the Soweto giants.

"Yes, we always expect to win; obviously, we always want to win, so yeah, I think we worked hard for the win; they are a very good team and managed to play [well] against us," the South African forward said after the match in Cairo.

"It was a very good game. I just thank God that we managed to win. I'm very happy to win here in Cairo. They are a very challenging team.

"We managed to get the three points. We're on top of the table and thankful [for winning the group]."

Jose Riveiro's side are one of the teams seeded for the next round draw, and they could face PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals of the CAF club competition.

Orlando Pirates seal top place in Group C CAF Champions League after defeating Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday evening. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans react to Mofokeng's comments on Pirates' win over Al Ahly

lindrishi reacted:

"Watched the game, well done to Relebohile. That added 7 minutes was loooong, 2 goals would have been scored, not counting that off site one."

TimmyNgomane2 commented:

"They want him in Cairo... Once they do this they definitely want him."

Thabiso____M said:

"Oooooowh man😭😭😭😭😭 man of the match in Cairo against the defending champions 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Rele Mofokeng is HIM!"

Mthokozisi wakwa Nkosi wrote:

"A very humble young man."

brezzada shared:

"What a guy mehn! I hope he continues with this form... This could be Pirates' year in the CAF Champions League."

African giants interested in signing Mofokeng from Pirates

Briefly News also reported that an African top side are showing interest in signing Relebohile Mofokeng from Pirates this January.

The South African star is also a transfer target for Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona, but could end up staying in the PSL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News